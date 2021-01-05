New program great idea
Our Champaign County sheriff’s new initiative of a dedicated social worker to handle non-criminal calls and other crises is cause for celebration. Let us hope it will be emulated.
I would like to share my own experience when this would have saved many problems and police time.
Fifteen years ago, I was very sick and still recovering from pancreatic cancer that was compounded by grief over the untimely death of my husband.
He left me with two Airedales who barked uncontrollably. A neighbor called the police often to complain. At the same time, my doctor had prescribed a medication that made me woozy and drowsy so that I did not notice the barking.
The police visited me many times, giving me citations of some sort. Eventually, I had to employ a criminal attorney, go to court, pay a $2,000 fine and give the dogs away.
All this while I was very ill and horribly grieving. This is my one and only time of breaking the law. I have never, before or since, done anything remotely criminal, yet I now have a “record.”
When all police deal appropriately with situations like this, we will all be winners. Many people think it is just the poor, people of color or the disenfranchised who will benefit. But everyone will be helped, especially the mentally ill who, through no fault of their own, end up at odds with the law.
Let us praise Sheriff Heuerman and hope this sort of initiative spreads quickly.
ELIZABETH FELTS OLMSTED
Urbana