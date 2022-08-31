The college football appetizer that was served up in Week 0 leads to a full-blown, all-you-care-to-eat buffet in Week 1 starting tonight and running all the way through Sunday and Monday nights. Many intriguing matchups and story lines abound from -coast to coast, and there are some games that have a team like Indiana opening their season with a very important conference game, hosting the Illini, who notched a Week 0 win over Wyoming.
What are some of the pluses for teams that have played a game, and are there are any advantages for a team who has not played?
For Illinois and others that opened early, there’s no doubt that the coaching staff knows a lot more about their team than they did going into last week. So much of it is having a better handle on personnel — not the returning starters and other veterans, but the new faces.
With young players who have been recruited and are developing in the program, and new players who transferred in through the portal, coaches thought they knew what to expect. But in reality, no one really knew until last Saturday. Following precise film evaluation, now they know.
It’s not only personnel. Coaches can evaluate their schemes — their Xs and Os. Maybe some things that they had great confidence in looked below average. Why? Those things get top practice priority to be fixed.
Having played a game means the next opponent gets to see what you are doing and who is doing it. Disadvantage? Not necessarily.
Coaches traditionally go into their first game with a plan that gives them everything they might need, but they also hope to not have to show everything. All the next opponent can do is prepare for what they saw. They have no idea about things that were practiced since last spring and through preseason camp but were kept in the coaches’ back pockets.
An intangible about playing in Week 0 is that the team got to bond and pull closer together with each play in that game. Whether it was a big play or poor play on offense, defense or in the kicking game — or even a teammate going down with an injury — it was the team experiencing it emotionally together. True team chemistry is built in many ways, but there is nothing like the heat of battle.
For those playing their first game, like Indiana, the Illini’s preparation and game planning is a percentage of guess work. That’s a bit of an IU advantage. The Hoosiers have a new offensive coordinator and could start a new quarterback. A new defensive coordinator was hired but word is that head coach Tom Allen is going to have a major hand in the defense, like he did some years ago.
After countless hours of film study, all Illinois can bank on is a body of work that the coordinators have shown in the past, knowledge of the Hoosiers’ personnel and their various individual abilities, as well as shortcomings, and how they want to attack perceived weaknesses.
The Week 1 opening team might try to show several different things to see how their opponent adjusts. They may try a little gadget or trick to create momentum and a big play while the Week 0 team will probably have a little something that they did not show last week. That’s why the first quarter is the most interesting part of the game.
With the exception of Northwestern, every Big Ten team will play this week. The other huge conference match-up has Penn State visiting Purdue for a prime-time tilt tonight that promises to provide a great kickoff to the weekend.
Can Purdue’s improved defense from a year ago continue its upward trend? Can Aiden O’Connell and the Boilers’ passing game be as effective with a retooled receiving corps?
For the Nittany Lions, veteran QB Sean Clifford is expected to be more consistent, but the key will be the offensive line, which struggled last year in both pass protection and running the ball. Penn State’s offense was 90th in scoring last year.