Introducing NICK QUARTARO — or “Coach Q,” as he’s known in college football circles — who will make the first of many appearances on our radio airwaves Saturday morning, when he’s the guest of Loren Tate and Steve Kelly on WDWS’ Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk. He knows his Big Ten football, having played at Iowa, coached at Northwestern and served as director of player development at Rutgers.
If you have read any of the many preseason prognosticators’ picks for the Big Ten Conference, you know that the Western Division could, and should, be an exciting ride from week to week throughout the season.
Obviously, all seven teams in the division will play each other. That’s fair, of course, and each team will be focused on winning those divisional games. But a key factor that may not be equitable across the board is the schedule of crossover conference games with three teams from the East. If teams take care of business in the West and are on a quest to win the division, how do things look when they play their crossover foes from the East?
Every Western Division team will make two road trips to Eastern opponents while hosting just one. Other than that one common element, the variety of matchups is all over the board.
So, who has the better path to the Western Division Championship when the Big Ten crossover games factor in? I have evaluated the package of three crossover games for each Western team and come up with my own rankings with No. 1 being most favorable crossover schedule and No. 7 being least favorable.
Ready? Here we go ...
1. PURDUE
Home vs. Penn State
At Maryland
At Indiana
2. NEBRASKA
Home vs. Indiana
At Rutgers
At Michigan
3. MINNESOTA
At Michigan State
At Penn State
Home vs. Rutgers
4. ILLINOIS
At Indiana
At Michigan
Home vs. Michigan State
5. WISCONSIN
At Ohio State
At Michigan State
Home vs. Maryland
6. NORTHWESTERN
At Penn State
At Maryland
Home vs. Ohio State
7. IOWA
At Rutgers
Home vs. Michigan
At Ohio State
I really believe no one has a lock on the West, although the strong early favorite is Wisconsin. I did some thinking of my own and also analyzed six different fairly reliable sources for preseason predictions.
Those college football “experts” felt Iowa and Purdue could make a run. I don’t disagree, and I will say that Wisconsin has some heavy lifting to do in its crossover games playing at Ohio State and Michigan State. Iowa must have upset the scheduling gods somehow by drawing the top two teams from the East — Ohio State and Michigan — although the Hawkeyes do get the Wolverines at home.
No other Western team plays those two Eastern heavyweights. Purdue has the least bumpy road with a home game versus Penn State in Week 1 and road games at Maryland and Indiana.
As we all know, a football, unlike just about any other kind of ball, is not round. Therefore, it takes some real funny bounces. Sitting here in early August, I really believe there are going to be many hard-fought, tight games that will help determine the eventual champion in the West. Whether it be literal bounces of the ball, or figurative bounces/lucky breaks, competition will be keen and whomever sits atop the West late in November will definitely have earned their way.
No one can predict a long-term injury to a key player, or a rash of shorter-term injuries that hit one particular position group that is already thin going into the season. Weather? According to an old coaching adage, bad weather can be a great equalizer and contribute to greater possibilities of upsets. I could go on and on, but you get the idea.
Predicting games this far out is an educated guess at best. Providing teams stay healthy, by the end of September, based on their first four games, we all should have a much better idea of who these teams really are.