Some people have a great work ethic — then there’s Nellie Gilpin.
A tip of the hat to Nellie Gilpin, a court reporter at the Douglas County Courthouse. Her work ethic puts almost all of us to shame.
It’s not that she’s postponed her planned Jan. 1 retirement because there’s no one to replace her, at least for a while. It’s that she put off leaving her job long past the time when ordinary people bid a fond — and sometimes not-so-fond — farewell to working life.
As readers of Mary Schenk’s front-page story on Wednesday know, Gilpin has decided that, at 84, she’d like, along with her husband, Bob, to pursue other interests and plans to eventually do so in Sun City, Ariz.
Gilpin has long been a court reporter in Douglas County. No, not the ones who report for news outlets, but the kind who sits quietly in court, rarely making a peep as they make a written transcript of the proceedings.
Without them, the entire process can go haywire.
Gilpin, obviously, has been at her job for a while, working for a small army of judges who’ve come and gone. According to court reporter lore, she’s the last court reporter in the state who uses a pen, pad and shorthand to keep the written record.
Younger court reporters use those newfangled transcription machines.
Gilpin’s experience is proof positive that holding a good job in a challenging, positive environment while surrounded with nice people makes leaving easier said than done. Everyone should be so lucky.