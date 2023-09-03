Think back to May 21, 2023. You may have to consult your calendar.
How did you celebrate I Am an American Day?
Do not feel guilty. In 1940, Congress designated the third Sunday in May to celebrate our citizenship. In 1953, Congress changed the date and the name: Sept. 17 was selected as Constitution Day.
That specific date was no random selection. It was the date in 1787 when the Constitution was signed by the delegates who had gathered in Philadelphia the preceding May for the purpose of revising The Articles of Confederation. Some had described the creature that existed under that document as a “firm league of friendship.” The framers realized that they needed more. The fledgling nation needed a workable framework for the government. After months of debate and some compromise, the document that begins with “We the People …” came into being. By its terms it became official in 1788 when nine states had ratified it.
So, we celebrate Constitution and Citizenship Day this month. The current title was changed from the prior in 2004. I suspect there will be limited fanfare. The White House will issue a proclamation. Hopefully schools will have programs or special discussions, but most of us will go about our usual business.
Both the Constitution and our citizenship are worthy of celebration. Regardless how we became citizens and even if we are in the process of becoming a citizen through naturalization, we are privileged to be part of this country. Those who live elsewhere are not compelled to come here and those who are here are not forced to stay against their will.
I am amazed that this group of people we refer to as the framers could set up a system of government practically from thin air. Like newborns, new nations do not come with instructions. Somehow, they got the job done. Their effort, undertaken in a time of horse and buggy, still serves us in a time of space exploration and artificial intelligence. As we know, the document has been amended over the years. The original signatories contemplated that and included a procedure. It will likely be amended in the future as we continue to develop as a country. After all, it belongs to “We the People”. We can change it as needed.
A reading reveals that the Constitution governs various relationships. Those are the interaction of the three branches of government as well as the relationship of that government and its citizens. Additionally, it deals with authority of the federal government versus that of the states. All that is set forth in a relatively small number of pages. Compare that to the U.S. Tax Code.
There are several general concepts reflected in the Constitution. Franklin, Jefferson, Hamilton, and the others wanted a system in which one person did not hold all the power. Recall things had not gone well with the Crown. They devised a system in which power was divided among three distinct branches. Each had its areas of responsibility.
Article I grants all legislative power to Congress and declares that Congress shall be made up of a Senate and House of Representatives. It both confers powers and establishes duties. Regarding powers, Article I enumerates specific powers granted and, further, specifically denies certain powers to Congress. It establishes the process by which the legislative power is exercised.
Article II creates the Executive Branch and includes powers specifically reserved to the president.
Article III covers the Judicial Branch specifying the Supreme Court and allowing for the creation of subordinate courts.
This structure, along with the conveying and limiting of power, results in what we know as separation of powers and the system of checks and balances.
A second broad concept found in the Constitution is division of power between the federal government on one hand and the states on the other. At your Constitution and Citizenship Day party you can re-create the debate on balancing states rights with the authority of the central government. Seriously, this tension was a big deal at the time and remains significant today.
Protection of personal freedom and liberty is another element of our Constitution. Most pertinent here are the amendments, which, of course, are part of the Constitution. In particular, we look to the first 10 which we know as The Bill of Rights.
This year, Sept. 17 falls on a Sunday. We can take a few minutes to reflect on our citizenship and the Constitution that continues to serve us. Here is an idea. We can take the time to read the Constitution. Regardless of what you do, I hope you celebrate being an American.