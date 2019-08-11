Certain terms or phrases are commonly used in legal circles but are foreign to people not involved in the practice of law. The murder trial of O.J. Simpson provided a good example when the term “side bar” was used in the description of the proceedings. As a result of the coverage of that trial and the seemingly unending trips to the bench for a conference with Judge Ito, “side bar” became well-known.
Many of the terms remain obscure and are Latin. Anticipating a career in law and holding the belief that knowledge of Latin would certainly help me, I took four years of Latin in high school. It was one of my favorite classes, taught by one of my all-time favorite teachers, Mrs. Alice Daugherty. (We even had T-shirts made with “Alice’s Angels” printed on them. The “Alice” was factually accurate while the “Angels” was highly suspect.)
So imagine my surprise when, as a law student, I encountered the term “voir dire.” That is decidedly French. It describes the process of questioning prospective jurors.
All was not lost as there are many Latin terms and phrases that are important in our legal system. One of those, ex parte, appeared in a recent News-Gazette article. The term refers to interactions between a judge and some, but not all, of the parties involved in a case. (A real life illustration is a father telling his son something followed by “don’t tell Mom.”)
Ex parte is the exception rather than the norm. Sometimes such action is normal and sometimes outright prohibited. An example of the former is found in the application for a search or arrest warrant. The prosecutor appears before a judicial officer (sometimes in the middle of the night) with a witness and/or an affidavit. The person who is the subject of the warrant is not present nor does that person receive prior notice of the appearance.
An example of the prohibited form would be a conversation between the assigned judge and only one of the lawyers in the case, wherein the merits of the case are discussed. There is no gray area in that example.
Guidance to judges in federal court comes from the Code of Conduct for United States Judges. Cannon 3(A)(4)(b) does permit ex parte communication in limited circumstances. According to this section, a judge may, “when circumstances require it, permit ex parte communication for scheduling, administrative or emergency purposes, but only if the ex parte communication does not address substantive matters and the judge reasonably believes that no party will gain a procedural, substantive or tactical advantage as a result of the ex parte communication.”
There is a lack of unanimity in how judges follow this provision. The split seems to turn on the phrase “when circumstances require it.” Apparently, some feel circumstances rarely, if ever, require it. Perhaps this is true in the case of a federal appeals court where direct contact with the judges is much less even with all lawyers present. Other judges are of the mind that if the phrase is read as “never,” there would have been no reason to include it. These judges believe that the canon allows a minimal level of communication of the sort it describes.
For example, Judge Amy St. Eve included the following in one of her opinions. “Indeed, it is often necessary for the daily operation of chambers for the court, through its staff, to contact parties concerning setting dates, general scheduling and for other administrative purposes, just as counsel and parties contact the court’s staff for these similar purposes.” At the time, Judge St. Eve was a district court judge well-familiar with how things get done in the trial court. She has since been elevated to the appellate bench but, to my knowledge, has not repudiated her position reflected in that quote.
Here is my two cents on the matter. In dealing with the scope and purpose of The Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, Rule 1 provides that “They should be construed, administered and employed by the court and the parties to secure the just, speedy and inexpensive determination of every action and proceeding.” Recall the key phrase above, “when circumstances require it.” Compliance with Rule 1 and seeking to achieve its stated goals is sufficient justification for the routine communications described in Cannon 3. Not allowing such communication would add to the expense and time of achieving resolution. Judge St. Eve is spot on. Time spent in the trial level court undoubtedly influenced her thinking. I know it did mine. I believe her approach is ethically sound and certainly more efficient.