Abortion rights supporters remain enraged over the recent U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that reversed the 1972 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
At the same time, supporters of the court’s decision have kept a low profile. But a longtime foot soldier in the local anti-abortion movement said she is hopeful the ruling leads to a dramatic reduction in abortions performed.
Renee Mullen, a mother of two adopted daughters, said she rejoiced at the news of the court’s decision.
“There’s a phrase running through my mind, ‘I raise a hallelujah.’ It basically means, ‘Thank you, God,’” the 57-year-old Champaign resident said.
Abortion opponents waited for decades in the hope that the high court eventually would rule as it did. During that time, Mullen devoted her free time to the anti-abortion movement.
Mullen has coordinated volunteers in twice-a-year “Forty Days for Life” pray-ins at local abortion clinics. She’s participated in establishing anti-abortion billboards that publicize free pregnancy centers where women can seek assistance. She’s volunteered at a local pregnancy center that offers assistance to women in distress.
“This has become like a full-time, unpaid job, and I’m grateful for that,” Mullen said.
Although Catholic, Mullen said she approaches “my pro-life volunteering from a lot of perspectives.”
Mindful of claims that anti-abortion advocates seek to force their religious views on others, she said she bases her position on science, history and “what defines our humanity.”
There have been few more divisive issues in modern times than abortion. Now that the court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the political discord over how states regulate abortion will move to state legislatures.
Illinois will be an outlier among the states because its abortion laws are among the nation’s most liberal.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is among the nation’s foremost pro-choice advocates. Indeed, there has been speculation that Illinois will become an abortion “mecca” drawing women from other states.
Pro-choice advocates contend that putting limits on legal abortion undermines women’s liberty, consigns many to poverty and further punishes women pregnant as a result of sexual abuse.
Following the court’s decision, many high-profile female public officials and celebrities have spoken publicly of their abortions. Among them is New York Attorney General Letitia James, who told a crowd that two decades ago she “walked proudly into Planned Parenthood.”
Mullen, of course, disputes the claim that abortion is a positive for women, saying that many suffer from a “laundry list of complications” that include depression and addiction. Anti-abortion groups oversee counseling services to address that problem.
Mullen said that, in her experience, no one is happy to get an abortion — she describes it as killing a “pre-born child” — and contends displays of bravado reflect “denial.”
Noting that an estimated 60 millions abortions have been performed since Roe, Mullen said “the only way some people can justify that is to deny it.”
Mullen said that she opposes abortion in the event of rape or incest because it involves terminating human life. But Mullen said she understands legislators will be required to make compromises she finds distasteful to regulate legal abortion.
“Progress is better than no progress. It’s a step in the right direction,” she said.
Mullen said she sympathizes with women who’ve undergone abortions and understands how “they could have been susceptible” to arguments that having one is the right thing to do.
She is less impressed by an “abortion industry” motivated by profits. Mullen also criticized doctors who are aware of the science of the unborn yet perform abortions in the first, second and third trimesters of pregnancy.
While disputing their positions, Mullen acknowledged many people vehemently disagree with her. But she said she and other members of the anti-abortion movement will continue to fight to protect innocent life as this issue moves from the courts to the states.