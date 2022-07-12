A year ago, state Rep. Deanne Mazzochi was among Illinois Republicans challenging the Democratic effort to gerrymander state legislative and U.S. House districts.
They lost.
The courts approved as legal, if not ethical, the process by which majority parties — in this case Illinois Democrats — use their map-drawing power to garner a permanent advantage in winning elections.
Because of the jarring impact gerrymandering can have on losers in the process, The News-Gazette selected one — Mazzochi — on whom to focus intermittent attention during this lengthy process.
After sorting out multiple options, the Elmhurst lawyer, wife and mother of two decided to stick with the Illinois House.
Drawn out of the 47th district — map drawers narrowly excluded her residence from that turf — Mazzochi is running in the newly-drawn 45th, which includes much of her current district.
But her decision was not easy.
Every 10 years — following the U.S. Census — state legislators draw new legislative House and Senate maps to account for population shifts and increases.
The process is hugely political, one allowing map-drawing majority parties to try either to terminate the political careers of some minority party members or, if they won’t quit, inflict maximum inconvenience and pain on them and their families.
Because Mazzochi chose to run for re-election in a new district, she, her husband and two children may have to move into a new residence in the new district.
If she wins re-election, Mazzochi family members must relocate. If she loses to Democrat Jenn Laddisch Douglass, they’ll stay in their current home.
Mazzochi has been on the Democrats’ hit list before. In 2020, former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan’s campaign team spent $1 million to defeat her. Because Mazzochi prevailed, it’s unclear how hard Democrats will go after her this year.
But she is taking no chances.
“I’m going to run extraordinarily hard in this (new district) because I don’t take people’s votes for granted,” she said.
Mazzochi’s race is just one of many state and federal races on the November ballot. She acknowledged it will be difficult for GOP candidates to defeat incumbent Democrats who hold statewide office. But Mazzochi said Republican state Rep. Dan Brady’s race to succeed retiring Democratic Secretary of State Jesse White is both winnable and important for the party to win.
In terms of issues, Mazzochi said her constituents are focused on “kitchen table issues” that include public safety, increasing taxes, inflation and $5-a-gallon gasoline.
Because of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision sending the abortion issue back to the states, legislators must decide to what extent, if any, abortion should be regulated or restricted.
Mazzochi said that is a delicate issue because of “a whole host of public policy choices that need to be made.”
“This is why it is very important for (legislators) to know their districts and vote accordingly,” she said.
For example, Mazzochi said, the suburban female voting block is perceived as supporting legal abortion. But it also is perceived as supporting parental notification for underage girls seeking abortions and time limits on performing abortions.
Mazzochi said many women perceived as supporting abortions are “not comfortable with third trimester abortions of healthy women and healthy babies.”
Illinois’ abortion laws are among the most liberal in the nation, with abortions permitted well into the ninth month.