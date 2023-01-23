Opinion: Jim Dey | Justice's goal was to gang up on criminal element
Is membership in a street gang grounds for additional punishment in a criminal case?
The answer is clear — it depends.
Cook County resident Juan Villareal was a member in good standing of the “Satan Disciples.” He objected when a Cook County judge ordered an additional sanction in addition to a four-year prison sentence for a gun crime.
So he challenged the law that provided legal authority for his punishment.
Last week, the Illinois Supreme Court resolved the issue by ruling against Villareal. It concluded gang membership can be held against a criminal defendant under the proper circumstances.
Freedom of association is, of course, a mainstay freedom in this country. But freedom of association to do what? Aye, that’s the rub.
In October 2011, authorities investigating a shooting incident stopped the car Villareal was driving. When they searched his vehicle, they found a “fully-loaded handgun” for which Villareal had no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.
He was charged with a series of gun offenses. But most of them were dismissed when Villareal agreed to plead guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member.
He was sentenced to four years in prison. Given the age of the case, it’s no surprise that he’s no longer being held in an Illinois prison.
But his status as a gang member lingered, becoming grist for the legal mill.
In 2018, Villareal challenged the law that allowed the trial judge to order him to serve two years of mandatory supervised release after his discharge from prison.
Later, Villareal’s lawyers, including those from the American Civil Liberties Union, revised their complaint by focusing on the statute that increased legal penalties “based solely on the person’s status as a gang member.”
Villareal lost at the trial and appellate levels. But one appellate justice agreed with Villareal that the Illinois statute is unconstitutional because being a street gang member “does not entail proof that an individual knew of the group’s criminal activities” or show that there is any “connecting the possession of the firearm to any of the criminal acts that qualify the group for street gang status.”
The state’s highest court decided to review the appellate decision and unanimously affirmed the appellate court’s majority decision, with Justice Lisa Holder White writing the opinion.
Villareal’s lawyers complained the law was vague: Just what is membership? What’s the connection with gang member membership in this case and the illegal possession of a firearm authorizing the enhanced sentence?
Holder White wrote that the law is specific as to what was illegal — in this case unlawful possession of a firearm — and how certain words — gang member and criminal activity — are defined.
“... Whether a person is a gang member under the statute would arise only when the person is being charged. ... The determination of how to charge him will depend on how much evidence the state believes it has to prove the defendant’s gang membership,” she wrote.
The “status” of being a member of a gang, club or group is not the issue. What is the issue? The activities of the gang in question. Holder White wrote the statute was clear in its aim of protecting the public from those who actively participate in their group’s criminal activities or “act as agent” for the gang.
She said those activities “would not include” someone making a social media post “about an offense he took no part in.” Rather, she wrote, it’s the “individual’s association with or course or pattern of criminal activity.”
In that context, belonging to the Elks or Chess Club is safe under the challenged statute. But the endeavors of Villareal’s hardly angelic “Satan Disciples” pose a different situation altogether.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.