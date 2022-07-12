Is it possible that the political contest at the top of Illinois’ November ballot is flying under the public radar?
It sure looks to be that way, and here’s why — “Solid D.”
That’s the label Cook’s Political Report has put on the re-election prospects of Illinois’ Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who is seeking her second six-year term.
Duckworth is one of nine Democratic U.S. Senate candidates considered to be lead-pipe cinches in the fall election. The other eight are in solid Democratic states that range from Oregon, California and Washington all the way across the country to Connecticut and Maryland.
Duckworth will face GOP candidate Kathy Salvi, an impressive person in her own right but considered to be facing a severe uphill struggle.
Salvi is the mother of six children and a one-time assistant public defender who is a partner with her husband in the law firm of Salvi & Maher. Her husband, former state Rep. Al Salvi, ran unsuccessfully in 1996 for the Senate against Democrat Dick Durbin.
“Kathy Salvi is a very good candidate in all regards,” said former GOP state party chairman Pat Brady. “But it’s pretty hard to run against a candidate with (Duckworth’s) life story.”
If that’s not enough, Salvi will be further challenged by sharing the GOP ticket with gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, who is widely perceived to be so conservative that he alienates independent voters.
Then there’s the problem of Salvi’s low name recognition and lack of campaign funds sufficient to get her message out to voters in Illinois’ 102 counties.
A former combat military pilot, Duckworth is severely disabled from injuries sustained in 2004, when the helicopter she was flying was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade.
Prior to defeating Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk in 2016, Duckworth served in the U.S. House of Representatives from the Chicago area and was director of the state’s veterans affairs department.
The 54-year-old Duckworth also is the mother of two young daughters.
Republican analysts say all those qualities combine to make Duckworth an extremely difficult candidate to beat.
While some election battles feature Republican and Democratic candidates trading scathing personal attacks, tactics like that against Duckworth would backfire because of the sympathy factor.
GOP analysts say the only conceivable way to defeat Duckworth is to point out her support for Biden administration policies — green energy that has led to rising energy costs, quasi-open borders, spending policies that have sparked inflation — and argue, more in sorrow than anger, they are not only hurting ordinary people but out of step with public opinion.
Biden’s public opinion numbers are in the low 20s, but linking him to Duckworth in the public mind is an expensively Herculean political task.
The 100-member U.S. Senate is currently divided — 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. But the Democrats control the Senate because Vice President Kamala Harris’ duties include being president of the Senate, a position that allows her to cast a vote to break ties.
Democrats are desperate to retain control of the Senate and have a political advantage because they have fewer seats up for grabs in November. Of the 35 seats up for election, 14 are held by Democrats and 21 by Republicans.
Of those 35 seats, Cook lists five races up for grabs — Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. It lists four other states as leaning toward one party or another but still competitive. They are New Hampshire (leaning D) and Florida, North Carolina and Ohio (leaning R).