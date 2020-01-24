Let me see if I have this straight: The University of Illinois has recently gone on record as bemoaning the fact that in-state enrollment was way down and admitted is was probably because of the high tuition.
Members of the state legislature, in their infinite wisdom, are also proposing to legislation ensuring that any Illinois residents will have a spot waiting in a state college for him or her when they graduate from high school.
So what, by all that’s holy, is the UI thinking by raising tuition, and then a short while later giving it to wunderkind Tim Killeen in the form of a substantial pay raise and a $100,000.00 “performance” bonus?
But wait — we’re in Illinois, so, of course we’d do that.
GUSTAV SCHUPMANN
Monticello