Our kids need an education
I read with some interest the letter by Mike Woods, in which he stated the problems involved with opening school. The headline read that it was not safe to open schools at this time.
Having been a teacher myself, I can see his points, and actually agree with most of them. However, the point of his letter was how dangerous it would be to open school now or in the near future. It seems to be singularly shortsighted of him.
I say this because in all of the things I have read for and against opening schools now, nowhere have I read about what the lack of going to school might portend for our future, both as a country and as a culture.
We already deal with what the lack of education is doing to us: thousands of people who have no skills
with which to build a future; young and middle-aged people in minimum-wage jobs; thousands of single-parent homes and homes where both parents have to work in order to just make ends meet.
How much worse will it be when the children who cannot go to school attain their majority? How about those students who could do well if they attend school, but cannot gain access to the internet, or have parents who don’t push or just don’t care?
I don’t have the answers, but I believe that it is something that should be considered in this debate about just how to educate during a pandemic.
NORMAN DAVIS
Champaign