With Laurel Prussing departing the Champaign County Treasurer’s Office, the issue is who will be the next Democrat to take the office.
That’s the problem with local county and township governments — they are run by political parties.
I realize that is not going to change because it would take a new state law to make it nonpartisan. The hard-line voters in both parties, generally, vote straight down the ballot — Democrat or Republican — because that is the way they are oriented.
For many years, I was a straight down-ballot Democrat. Then I tried being a Republican. I even tried being a straight-down Republican — it just does not work for me.
In the long run, when someone is running for a county or township office without a D or an R by their name, people can take a look at the office and pick a candidate based purely on classifications rather than a party label.
It is time for the state and every officeholder to quit this silly partisan bickering.
KURT EILBRACHT
Champaign