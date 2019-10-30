Pressured by proposed legislative changes, NCAA officials have voted unanimously to allow college athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses.
But it said the process of modifying long-standing rules must be done “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”
That’s NCAA-speak for its decision to reluctantly embrace a new form of amateurism that allows athletes a share of the financial pie. That means, the NCAA said, that forthcoming rules changes must ensure that college athletes have the same opportunities to make money as other students but avoid creating a competitive imbalance.
The NCAA has never been known as an organization that embraces changes promoted by outsiders, particularly when it comes to its antiquated definition of amateurism in college sports. That said, it’s perfectly capable of going with an irresistible flow as a means of preserving its most vital interests.
That’s why head honchos at the NCAA met this week in Atlanta to implement proposed rules changes that it was vehemently resisting just a couple months ago.
Here’s the deal. Legislators in various states are picking up on a new law passed in California that bars colleges in the Golden State from punishing athletes for accepting endorsement money.
That law will not take effect until 2023. But the walls were closing in on the NCAA for presiding hypocritically over a system that allows high-profile coaches and administrators to make huge salaries while athletes competing in the major revenue sports — football and men’s basketball — receive little more than scholarships.
While the solution to that problem is complicated, the stunning inequity must be resolved.
News reports indicate that “more than a dozen other states” are considering legislation similar to the one passed in California, and so is the U.S. Congress.
Among those states is Illinois, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week lent his support to a bill that would allow “student-athletes” — that’s the proper legal term — to profit from their images.
Given the legislative movement, it’s obvious the NCAA is trying to get out in front of this issue to avoid the excessive and costly legal wrangling that would result if state and federal laws conflicted with NCAA rules.
After all, who needs that?
The question, of course, is, specifically, how to implement a policy that allows college athletes to profit from their high social profiles without opening the door to widespread corruption involving illegal payments to talented players.
For example, the NCAA is trying to come to grips with widespread rules violations involving a number of big-time college basketball programs that were revealed by a series of federal prosecutions in New York. The criminal cases involved shoe companies fronting money to basketball talents that resulted in their enrollments at prominent basketball schools.
The NCAA has expressed concern about maintaining a line between professional and amateur sports. But that’s not as complicated as the NCAA likes to pretend it is, even if college athletes receive income opportunities.
Who among the community of sports fans can’t tell the difference between college football and the NFL? Or college basketball and the NBA?
Further, it’s hard to imagine that the average college athlete is going to be buffeted by business proposals. Those, most likely, will go to only the college elites.
A handful of players on each college team may pick up some easy money. But that would pose more of a threat to team cohesion than it would to the NCAA’s vaunted ideals of amateur sports.
The irony is that this problem confronts the NCAA because of the increasingly prosperous business of college sports.
Thanks to cable television networks’ hunger for programming, particularly live sports, the NCAA is awash in cash. Athletes making money is a complication and perhaps an inconvenience. The notion would change the face of college sports. But the face of college sports has changed before — think the Big Ten Network.
This problem is nothing the NCAA can’t survive. It will, inevitably, work out this issue because it has no choice but to work out this issue.