I recently watched videos of the Ohio State and Michigan marching bands. Both were stirring sights, and what great traditions: “The Victors” for the Wolverines and “Script Ohio” for the Buckeyes.
Once our Marching Illini had traditions. That was before a few whining conscience cowboys smugly decided, despite their own lily-white ancestry, that somehow American Indians might, just might, be offended by Illini traditions. The complainers, as best I can tell, have done absolutely nothing of substance for the plight of Native Americans. Nothing. Zero.
My son-in-law, a full-blood Lakota who grew up breaking horses on a reservation, cannot understand the Chief hoopla. He’d like to see better schools and housing for Native Americans, not meaningless cosmetics and optics — and he wasn’t offended by our Chief.
The University of Illinois lost more than a symbol when the Chief retirement was attempted. It lost part of the glue that holds Illini Nation together.
Once we were near the top of the Big Ten academically. Now we’re deep into the muck of political correctness, diversity, identity politics, safe spaces and coloring books. Next, no more “Three-In-One,” and what about the name of our state? Surely that too must go. I suggest Madiganois.
Our U.S. Constitution says we all have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It doesn’t say people have the right to not be offended. By anything.
If we continue down this path, the slime of PC/diversity will kill the UI.
L. DANIEL METZ
Champaign