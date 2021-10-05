College athletics is changing with breakneck speed. Last week, the National Labor Relations Board stepped on the gas for more change. It said that it would likely allow players to form a union.
This is a big change from 2015, when the NLRB punted on deciding whether Northwestern football players were employees — not amateurs. The board said it had no jurisdiction because even if the players were employees, and even if they voted for a union, this would disrupt NCAA athletics.
The NLRB’s lead lawyer, Jennifer Abruzzo, said that much has changed. The Supreme Court blew up the NCAA’s hallowed rules declaring that athletes are amateurs. Now, they are paid with NIL endorsement money. Abruzzo strongly hinted that if a player can be paid this way, it is time for the law to stop pretending that NCAA athletes aren’t employees.
Control over work is the biggest factor that courts weigh in this equation. Under NCAA Rule 17.1.7.1, “a student-athlete's participation in countable athletically related activities … shall be limited to a maximum of four hours per day and 20 hours per week.” That is a lot of control.
Work that financially benefits an entity is another major determinant of an employment relationship. It is easy to see that many student athletes are employees.
With this memo, the NLRB has started the ball rolling toward D-I unionization, likely in football and men’s basketball, because these athletes generate billions of dollars a year for the NCAA, Power 5 conferences and schools.
Abruzzo’s memo offers a clever work-around. The National Labor Relations Act only applies to private employers. In the Big Ten, Northwestern is the only private school. By the reasoning of the NLRB’s 2015 decision, schools such as Illinois would fall outside the board’s purview.
Abruzzo has a solution for that: The Big Ten and other Power 5 conferences are private associations. She is prepared to argue that they are “joint-employers” with schools because they organize the work (i.e., games), and control the flow of TV money.
What does all this mean?
First, players in a private school would have to petition the NLRB for a union representation election. Stanford, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Duke and Baylor fit the bill for each Power 5 conference.
Second, if a majority voted for a union, the school would be required to bargain.
Third, following on Abruzzo’s memo, the NLRB would likely declare a conference as a bargaining unit. This would follow a well-established pattern for pro sports, where bargaining units consist of entire leagues, not individual teams.
Could schools bargain hard and try to give players less than they already receive in scholarships and meals? Yes and no. This avenue would be open to conferences, but the optics would be terrible: $4 million a year pay for coaches, and hard bargaining against players would turn off some current fans to college sports. But the law also frowns on “regressive bargaining” — takeaways from employees.
How would Big Ten school budgets affect bargaining?
The Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics tracks NCAA finances. For 2019, Big Ten schools showed high levels of facilities debt. From lowest to highest, debt levels were Nebraska ($0); Maryland ($24.3 million); Penn State ($54.8 million); Rutgers ($77.3 million); Michigan State ($82.1 million); Wisconsin ($83.6 million); Indiana ($134.5 million); Purdue ($194.6 million); Iowa ($226.8 million); Ohio State ($250.7 million); Minnesota ($252.2 million); Michigan ($300.4 million); and Illinois ($323.5 million). Figures for Northwestern are not available.
Most Big Ten schools spend large sums on annual interest payments. For 2019: Nebraska ($0); Penn State ($3.8 million); Maryland ($5.6 million); Rutgers ($7.3 million); Indiana ($9.2 million); Wisconsin ($11.0 million); Michigan State ($13.6 million); Purdue ($16.1 million); Iowa ($16.6 million); Michigan ($17.4 million); Minnesota ($21.9 million); Ohio State ($22.0 million); and Illinois ($22.7 million).
College unions are not a certainty. However, the NLRB made this a significant possibility last week. Large facilities debt, secured by bonds that require steep annual interest payments, are fixed costs for most Big Ten schools. Illinois, in particular, is locked in a difficult situation.
Given the large differences in school debt loads, would the Big Ten remain intact?
In my research on more than 880 NLRB rulings on strikes, employers won an overwhelming number of cases. Regionally, Caterpillar (Peoria), Bridgestone-Firestone (Decatur) and Trailmobile (Charleston) prevailed. But all these employers closed plants and moved operations to low-union states, or outsourced work to other countries.
For Big Ten schools, closing a plant and moving is not an option. There is a growing likelihood that players and the Big Ten will eventually bargain over wages and benefits in budgets that are already straining under large debt loads. Just as baseball players idled their sport in a stunning August 1994 strike that lasted through March 1995 — leading to massive player contracts today — college players might have enough bargaining power to tilt the playing field in their favor.