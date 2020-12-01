I live in the 13th Congressional District of Illinois, in Champaign County. Many in my electoral district voted for Joe Biden, at the same time re-electing their Republican Congressman, Rodney Davis.
This discrepancy mimics many districts across the United States, but it is also important because more than two weeks after Joe Biden was elected by the voters to be the 46th president of the United States, Davis, who in his ads says he is someone who works across the aisles, has not crossed the aisle to congratulate President-Elect Biden.
When I called his local office to question whether he has acknowledged Biden as the next president of the United States, his office said they weren’t sure; they’d have him call me. He hasn’t called.
When Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, when most of the Republican legislature is acting as if the election is still in play more than a week after the election has been called for Joe Biden, it is not just the traditional idea of Democracy that is being attacked, it is the citizenry itself. It is elected officials like county clerks and multitudes of people — poll workers and poll watchers (who need credentials; you can’t just walk up and ask to be let in) who ensure the elections can happen fairly.
I have been an election judge for almost 20 years. I love Election Day; it feels like a new year, it feels like democracy, it feels like community; I want to be at the polls all day. This year, because of COVID-19, I decided not to work Election Day itself, but I worked early election polls, and that’s how I also voted.
Here is what I love about working the polls: I get to see people sometimes coming in with their parents and grandparents. I see people doing their civic duty, dressed in suits or pajamas. Grown adults are excited about stickers. This is a good thing.
Another very good thing is that during election season, polling places are sometimes the only political-free zones you can find since no one is allowed to discuss politics. However, we do call out, “I need a Republican judge” or “I need a Democratic judge,” because there are certain activities that require both, such as transporting ballots or helping voters who need help voting.
All counts of ballots require signatures of judges from both parties. I am often called to go to smaller towns that don’t have enough Democratic judges, and my university town sometimes has to import Republican judges. We all get along, because basically we trust we are all just Americans who want to support fair elections. No matter what your party or who you are voting for, we just want to help you to vote.
This year, at the polling place I was working, we registered a 41-year-old voting for her first time, even though she had been eligible all her adult life, a new U.S. citizen voting for the first time, and several young newly-eligible voters. We all, Republicans and Democrats, celebrated this.
When it’s slow, we talk about recipes, and veterinarians, and our jobs. If there are disagreements, they are usually about things like should there be a fan on or not.
My father, like many elderly people, voted by mail. I dropped my father’s mail-in ballot in a drop box where he signed an envelope, put my name down as a carrier and I also signed the envelope; then election judges from both parties picked up the ballots and, at the county clerk’s office, checked those signatures against the one on file.
When any ballot is accepted and tabulated, the voter is marked as voted. They cannot vote twice. In our county, paper ballots are put into tabulators, and our evidence of individual votes are saved. I would like this paper trail to be available everywhere, because although voter fraud from individuals is very rare indeed, it is good to be able to match ballots with tabulator counts.
It does not come as a surprise to me that Donald Trump does not accept defeat gracefully, and I almost understand Trump supporters questioning the outcome. Hillary Clinton supporters know how hard it is to accept that a candidate you believe in, and a lot of the people you know voted for, has not prevailed.
But what I don’t understand is legislators like Davis, and so many others participating in Trump’s fantasy land or an attempted coup. They know very well Biden will take office in January, because he was duly elected, but that doesn’t stop the harm of participating in a narrative that weakens the citizens’ confidence in elections on which our Democracy is built.
It is shameful and it is a betrayal. People did not leave the Republican party — they did pretty well in this election; the people left Donald Trump. But the Republican party is leaving the American people.
I almost wish that poll duty was like jury duty and more people were required to participate in it because I think it would put back trust in a system that is being selectively questioned. And I would hope in the future, we have a federal office for election fairness.
In the meantime, my fellow poll watchers and election judges, whether or not you liked the outcome of the election, please call your senators and congressional representatives who have not yet acknowledged we will have a new president, and ask them why.
Ask them why they don’t trust you.