Even though the outcome was expected, I felt very sad as every Republican senator cast his vote to table the motion to allow witnesses and additional testimony into the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
I hope that this is only a temporary delay and by the time you are reading this, we will have heard from John Bolton and other key witnesses. But watching this initial vote in real time demonstrated to me an utter lack of interest in getting to the truth.
It is also a grave insult to the people of this country that the Republican senators feel it is their right to keep the American people in the dark.
CHRISTINA WHIPPOChampaign