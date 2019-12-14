The professors, all scientists, sat at a table prepared to be grilled by a small army of reporters.
But, first, they felt compelled to give their explanation for one of the great unsolved mysteries of modern times — why are so many Major League Baseball players hitting so many home runs?
“The laboratory experiments using newly developed techniques show a correlation between drag and seam height, with the average seam height in 2019 smaller than in 2018 by less than 0.001 inches,” the professors concluded. “Other properties of the baseball contributing to the variation in drag were not identified, although various hypotheses suggested in the media were ruled out. No evidence was found that changes in baseball performance were due to anything intentional on the part of Rawlings or MLB and were likely due to manufacturing variability.”
Mystery solved, conspiracy theory put to bed — that’s how Alan Nathan, a University of Illinois physics professor emeritus, spent part of his week. He had a lot of fun, too.
“I’m in my element there. You’re basically talking baseball, and, for me, that’s fun,” Nathan said of the two days he spent at MLB’s winter meetings in San Diego.
Fun aside, it was a business trip, Nathan joining three other professors to report on their scientific study of the baseballs made in Costa Rica by Rawlings. The other three professors are MIT’s Anette Hosoi, a mechanical engineering and math professor; Bowling Green’s Jim Albert, a statistician; and Washington State’s Lloyd Smith, a mechanical engineer who runs his universit’s Sports Sciences Laboratory, where the professors conducted their tests.
Months ago, the professors issued a preliminary report that concluded that slight changes in the aerodynamics of the baseball contributed to increases in home runs. Their new report, based on more sophisticated testing using new equipment, found that a lower seam height on the hand-sewn baseballs produces less drag and, as a consequence, lets the ball carry a little bit farther.
That factor plus more players trying to hit home runs using sharper launch angles explains, mostly, the increases in home runs that various pitchers and team managers have attributed to a sinister industry-wide conspiracy to generate more offense.
With the exception of the 2018 season, the number of home runs hit in MLB increased dramatically between 2014 and 2019. The 2019 season featured the most home runs ever — 6,776.
Is that a problem? What’s MLB going to do about it?
The answers are, apparently, “no” and “nothing.”
“I don’t think there’s any plan afoot to make any changes (in the ball),” Nathan said.
The bottom line of the study is that all baseballs are all made the same way, but they do not all turn out exactly alike. It’s that variability that produces spikes in home runs.
Part of the variability — 35 percent — is related to the seams; the rest comes from factors not yet identified. Nathan said the special mud rubbed on the balls by umpires before the game could be a factor. He mentioned that the holes in a baseball’s leather cover where the stitches go is another potential factor affecting drag.
The professors recommended a variety of procedures to track where specific lots of balls are shipped. They also proposed that MLB place humidors in “all 30 parks to reduce the variability in storage conditions across the league.”
Ironically, Nathan said the humidors that are already in use in Phoenix and Denver, where the climates are dry and balls carry farther, have resulted in substantial decreases in home runs. He said using humidors in cities like Miami, where the climate is humid and balls don’t carry as far, would result in more home runs.
The study demonstrates that baseball remains a game of inches, barely perceptible as far as the seam heights go, and more noticeable, but still minor, in terms of baseballs carrying a few additional feet, just enough to clear the fence and bring the fans out of their seats.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.