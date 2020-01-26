It was with interest that I read sports columnist Loren Tate’s recent article about the bleacher collapse at Purdue in 1947.
I was a freshman living in Cary Hall East, directly across the street from the temporary basketball venue. Cary East had been converted to a girls’ dormitory that year due to the tremendous influx of male students returning from their World War II service.
I believe the second half of the game had just begun, and the concession stands were under the east bleachers, which was the side that collapsed, trapping several people underneath.
It was, indeed, frightening to see; those bleachers literally “rolled” down.
Only one telephone per corridor (about 40 students) was available, and, of course, we all rushed to tell our families of our safety. All of the Indiana radio stations broadcast the news immediately.
I finally reached my parents at 11:30 p.m.; I’m sure many others were later than that.
Fortunately, few tragedies were as frightening as that night at Purdue, but the vision is still in my memory.
MARILYN FISHER HILL
Urbana