For me, birthdays are a time for assessment as well as celebration. My practice fits neatly within the African American tradition of commemorating seminal events in the history of the “nation within a nation.” With July 4 just past, it would be interesting to apply this African-American convention to the United States. One hundred and sixty-seven years ago, Fredrick Douglass rendered a devastating analysis of the American character. How does his critique relate to current opinions? What does a contemporary assessment of the U.S. reveal?
A well-intended but naive interpretation of contemporary America is former President Barack Obama’s catch phrase “This is not America. This is not who we are.” Though aspirational, it is patently false and diverts us from facing reality. The bodies of Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria, face down dead in the Rio Grande belies Obama’s bromide.
The harrowing image of Ramirez and his daughter and the horrendous abuse of infants, adolescents and adults caged in Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement concentration camps offer a more perceptive view into the soul of America.
Douglass’ July 5, 1852, evaluation of the U.S. still resonates. The particular he condemned, enslavement, no longer exists. However, enslavement was but an instance of something larger, racial oppression, which still persists. In “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July,” Douglass appraised the U.S. from the point of view of the enslaved, the racially oppressed.
Douglass’ challenge to America began when he rebuffed the Ladies Anti-Slavery Society’s (Rochester, N.Y.) invitation to speak on July 4. Instead, he chose to talk on the next day. As he stated, July 4 was not a day of celebration for him or his people. Douglass chose to speak on the 5th, the day Parliament abolished enslavement in the British controlled Caribbean, South Africa and Canada.
He gave his talk in a time not unlike our own.
The 1850s was a nadir for African Americans and a crisis for the country. It was a low moment for the 3.6 million enslaved African Americans and the 434,000 quasi-free blacks, like Douglass. By his address, Congress had responded to the Underground Railroad by crafting another infamous compromise. The “Compromise of 1850” granted the enslavers a more restrictive “Fugitive Slave Act.” In his speech, Douglass highlighted that “tyrannical legislation.” He condemned its nationalization of “the right to hold, hunt and sell men, women and children, as slaves.”
The enactment of the Fugitive Slave Act made the country’s trajectory clear by the time of Douglass’ address. While the other defining incidents of the decade had not occurred, the more stringent Fugitive Slave Act heralded a worsening situation for black people and an impending catastrophe for the country.
Douglass sensed this downward trend. He spoke of “dark clouds which lower upon the horizon ... portending disastrous times.” Therefore, I doubt the “1854 Kansas-Nebraska Act” or the Supreme Court’s 1857 decision in “Scott v. Sandford” surprised him.
Sponsored by Illinois Senator Stephen Douglas, the Kansas-Nebraska Act nullified the “Missouri Compromise.” Douglass’ notion of “popular sovereignty” permitted residents to decide whether slavery would exist in a territory or not. Writing for the majority (7-2), Chief Justice Roger Taney declared black people were “so far inferior that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect, and that the negro might justly and lawfully be reduced to slavery for his benefit.”
And Douglass seemed to predict John Brown’s heroic skirmish against the slavocracy and coming of the Civil War. He argued: “For it is not light that is needed, but fire; it is not the gentle shower, but thunder. We need the storm, the whirlwind and the earthquake.”
He denounced July 4 celebrations as “hypocrisy — a thin veil to cover up crimes that would disgrace a nation of savages.”
Furthermore, he claimed, “There is not a nation on the Earth guilty of practices more shocking and bloody than are the people of the United States, at this very hour.”
The truth of Douglass’ words reverberates through time. When I read them, I think of the 1850s, but also of today. Admittedly, the systems of oppression differ greatly. Yet, brown immigrants fleeing contemporary oppression in Central and South America bears some similarity to that of black fugitives fleeing enslavement in the 1850s.
Moreover, Donald Trump’s zealous illegal inhumane imprisonment and deportation of these particular immigrants mirrors President James Buchanan’s enthusiastic pursuit, capture and return of black fugitives fleeing unremitted toils and inhuman abuses in the slave South.
Unlike Obama, Douglass’ unflinching critique of U.S. racial oppression and white Americans’ hypocrisy courageously confronted reality. Faithful to his experience, he delivered a jeremiad condemning “the Americans.”
Five years later, Douglass directed us toward the solution to enslavement and by implication, racial oppression. In “If there is no struggle, there is no progress,” he repudiated both his failure to practice black nationalism and the pacifism that had constricted his resistance to slavery. Douglass praised William Parker’s armed resistance at Christina (1851) and in his autobiography credited it with “destroying the fugitive slave law.” The lesson he now taught was that, “Power concedes nothing without a demand” and that “if there is no struggle, there is no progress.”