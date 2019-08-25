As a self-described “old country boy” and student of African-American folk culture, Malcolm X regularly discussed the plight of black people through animal metaphors. His preferred animal metaphor was the fox and wolf. Malcolm developed his imagery from the sociohistorical context of his youth. Today, we need metaphors that grow out of and reflect our time.
Malcolm used animal metaphors to invert whites’ representations of African Americans. Historically, in popular culture and scholarship, Euro Americans have depicted black people, especially men, as beasts, usually as simians — monkeys and apes. Malcolm crafted the fox and wolf metaphors into an allegory. In these tales, he casted white northerners and Democrats as foxes and white Southerners and Republicans as wolves. Both were canines and “they’ll both eat you,” Malcolm keenly pointed out.
He applied this allegory to President Lyndon Baines Johnson and Barry Goldwater, his Republican challenger. In October 1964, in a speech in Kenya, he observed, “The shrew capitalists, the shrew imperialists knew that the only way people would run to the fox (Johnson) would be if you showed them the wolf (Goldwater).” He also described capitalism as vulturistic.
Effective rhetoric and imagery resonate with its audience. Malcolm’s metaphors and allegory reverberated with the Great Migration generations. However, today’s African Americans are not products of a rural farming and hunting culture. They lack familiarity with the animals central to Malcolm’s stories.
Contemporary America is dominated by metaphors of monsters, not animals. Fiction — novels, television and film — is full of stories about mythical bloodthirsty creatures. Vampires, zombies, witches, demons and werewolves are prevalent images in today’s popular culture.
Recent television shows such as “The Walking Dead,” “The Game of Thrones,” “The Originals,” “Teen Wolf,” “Penny Dreadful” and “A Discovery of Witches” are illustrative.
Scholars are also fascinated with monstrosity. Titles such as “The Vampire State” (Fred L. Block) and “Zombie Capitalism: Global Crisis and the Relevance of Marx” (Chris Harman) reflect the current zeitgeist.
On the surface, scholars’ use of monster metaphors to depict capitalism might seem strange. However, it’s a tradition that goes back to Marx. He repeatedly used the metaphors — vampires, “sucking up” and “dripping with blood,” etc. In capital, Marx famously contends that “capital is dead labour which, vampire-like, lives only by sucking living labour, and lives the more, the more labour it sucks.”
Marx’s metaphors reflect our contemporary fascination with monsters. Adopting our current attraction, I transpose vampires and werewolves for Malcolm’s fox and wolf allegory. In this imperfect analogy, vampires replace foxes as Democrats and Republicans become werewolves rather than just wolves.
Vampires and werewolves, like foxes and wolves, are predators, though from different species. The two monsters’ styles of predation are different. Vampires can act viciously, gruesomely attacking human prey and immediately murdering them. Or they can “glamour,” seduce, and turn their prey into a “thrall,” a vampire’s servant. The undead can then routinely drink small amounts of blood from the thrall and share minute quantities of its body fluid to keep the thrall alive for a prolonged period. In the latter case, they often promise to turn the thrall into an undead, eventually. Werewolves, however, are feral creatures, limited to one simple approach — they ferociously assault their victims, slashing and ripping their bodies apart.
In this scenario, Joe Biden is pursuing the vampire’s second option. He is enthralling African Americans with tales of his loyalty to the first black president. And maybe more importantly, Biden has callously appropriated Martin Luther King Jr.’s motto “To Save the Soul of America.” Though he sat out the struggle for freedom, justice and equality, Biden has repeatedly lied about his activism. He is literally “biting” the movement, as he fraudulently attaches himself to its legacy.
The middling Biden will maintain racial oppression while gradually pursuing ephemeral improvements. His main changes will be symbolic, not substantive. Biden will eliminate the disgusting racist, sexist, homophobic and Islamophobic diatribes spewing from the White House. But, his promises to make structural change, to dismantle institutional racism are illusionary.
In contrast, if re-elected Trump will continue to act like a madden ravenous beast. A second term will not sate his hunger for brutally slashing, ripping apart and devouring the lives and families of darker people. Instead, his craving will intensify, escalate and reach beyond U.S. borders.
Biden will present his incremental vampiric approach to neoliberalism as anti-racist and pro-working class. His administration will slowly nullify a few of the most egregious racially discriminatory policies that, ironically, he probably helped enact as a U.S. senator. However, he will not support significant structural changes.
Yet, however horrible a Biden presidency will be, and it will be worse than any Democratic presidency since Woodrow Wilson, it will be much better than the ravenous regime of the neofascist Trump.
In a time of vampires and werewolves, we need a slayer, a candidate committed to transforming U.S. society, not stabilizing it. We need a Blade or a Selene. Someone willing to destroy the werewolves and vampires and lead a third reconstruction.