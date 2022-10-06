Quick — somebody take that shovel away from state Treasurer Mike Frerichs before he digs a hole all the way to China.
Cornered by trouble of his own making, the Champaign politician is trying to dissemble his way to re-election. In the process, he keeps digging himself deeper into trouble.
Last week, Frerichs accused a questioner at a news conference of being a closet operative of his opponent — Republican state Rep. Tom Demmer — and then charged publicly that Demmer had orchestrated a disruption of the Frerichs news conference.
The only problem with that juicy narrative is that his questioner is a rookie reporter for WCIA-TV’s Springfield bureau and that there was no disruption of Frerichs’ news conference. Video of the routine Oct. 3 news conference is available on BlueRoomStream, a website that provides access to government-related news briefings.
Frerichs later told CapitalFax’s Rich Miller that he “lost it” when the female reporter, a 2022 college graduate, asked a question he apparently didn’t like in a post-news conference solo interview.
There’s more coming, but first a little background. Frerichs’ intemperate display stems from his public embrace in 2020 of taxing retiree benefits if — emphasis on the word “if” — Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed progressive income tax constitutional amendment won voter approval.
The amendment was soundly defeated. But, as a consequence of his 2020 statement that taxing retiree income was “worth discussing,” Frerichs’ opponent is warning older voters that Frerichs wants to tax their retirement income, something he denies.
This week’s meltdown came in the wake of a series of 2022 campaign statements Frerichs has made in which he denies what he obviously said.
After berating the reporter, the Frerichs campaign tweeted that “the Demmer campaign tried to disrupt a press conference I had highlighting how we help people with disabilities have meaningful work.”
Demmer spokeswoman Whitney Barnes said Frerichs’ accusation about disrupting the news conference is “absolutely false” and that the reporter Frerichs confronted is “a journalist we had absolutely no contact with.”
Frerichs later embellished his account of events in the CapitalFax interview. He said there were multiple Demmer operatives present, not just one.
“... the Demmer campaign saw I had a press conference, and they flooded reporters to ask questions about political competence. And I just lost it,” he said.
Frerichs also went on the offensive against Demmer, charging that his opponent hasn’t commented on a demeaning comment GOP attorney general candidate Tom DeVore made about persons with disabilities.
What that has to do with Frerichs’ once-expressed support of taxing retirement income is unclear.
What is clear is that Frerichs is trying to escape his embrace of an unpopular issue by any means available.
He made his controversial statement during a debate with a representative of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce in the summer of 2020. The negative fallout was immediate — other Democrats were angered that Frerichs embraced a tax issue so unpopular with voters.
Since then, Frerichs has variously denied saying what he said, accused the newspaper that reported his comments of misquoting him and suggested his comments were taken out of context.
Last week, he came up with a new explanation, saying it was his opponent in the debate, state chamber of commerce President Todd Maisch, who had proposed taxing retirement income.
That prompted Maisch to issue his own statement in which he denied expressing support for taxing retirement income or any other income and expressed his surprise that Frerichs had embraced a position so unpopular with Illinois’ retirees.