Hooray for the parents of Unit 4’s Garden Hills School children.
Mentally and educationally, they were absolutely correct to oppose the school board’s wacko idea of swapping around the student bodies of two schools.
An even bigger problem is to track down the source of this wacko idea.
Is it totally birthed out of the minds of the increasingly grandiose school board? Or is it a school board that is enjoying gratifying certain teachers/administrators who sit along the wall and work for Superintendent Zola who are in love with teaching children of parents who come from places that do not speak English as the primary language?
Those people are doing all this for dual language education? Are those roots in the heads of persons who want C-U to be “a sanctuary city” and using our education system as their “foot in the door”?
The school board came from a five out of seven majority who got elected back in the KCC (Keep Central Central) days. Those five then supported certain replacements yielding the current seven.
As further reminder, the great majority of KCC faded away after that spring election, and it was less than a dozen who reconvened to vote supporting the new board’s fall referendum; my lone vote was for a series of smaller referenda. After that, I got “disinvited.”
The school board’s job is to get the best education for the least money, not fulfill wacko group wishes.
L. K. RICHARDS
Champaign