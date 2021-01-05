Seek policy change from health board
Common sense must prevail. By now, nearly every other county in the state has allowed restaurants to reopen for indoor service. You can go into a restaurant in Springfield today, order a sandwich and have a beer. Despite this wave of indoor dining, the denizens of other counties are not dying in the streets en masse.
The C-U Public Health District is grandstanding, and its insistence on this issue is costing taxpayers, businessmen and low-income workers dearly with precious little public benefit to show for it.
The Public Health District is governed by three people. Danielle Chynoweth, Andy Quarnstrom and Kyle Patterson. Call them, and ask them to reconsider.
PHIL FISCELLA
Champaign