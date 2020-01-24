The Daily Bead Soup Kitchen is pleased to report that a generous C-U community made our 11th annual Backpack Giveaway a resounding success.
The weather on Dec. 13 was balmy. Our line stretched and stretched, but everyone waited patiently, helped by the cookies and Christmas music. We gave away over 800 backpacks in two hours.
Those backpacks will come in handy this winter. They were filled with a variety of items, including socks, gloves, hats, scarves, sweatshirts, long underwear and toiletries.
We wish everyone could have been there to feel the warm spirit of Christmas that permeated Daily Bread’s dining room as guests received their backpacks.
So many different kinds of people — Sunday school classes, Girl Scout troops, book clubs, churches, tennis groups, neighborhood groups, bridge groups, grandparents and grandkids, office groups and individuals — filled a backpack and brought Christmas to our Soup Kitchen guests. Bombas Socks donated 1,000 pairs of socks. Plus, so many others donated financially to Daily Bread.
Daily Bread, which feeds a hot meal to over 200 guests every day, is a unique organization that is run by volunteers and operates on donations and a few local grants.
We couldn’t do what we do without the generous support of the community.
PAM HAGLE
ELLEN HARMS
Daily Bread
Backpack Coordinators
Champaign