The child separation policy for immigrants at the southern border is surely Trump’s most inhumane tactic, from which the children will suffer lifelong trauma.
For us citizens, staying current with the news and trying to decide what action to take is complicated.
The New York Times editorial of June 25 offers good advice. Besides writing our representatives, it mentions the Raices Foundation. This is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1986 in south Texas. It stands for Refugees and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.
Their lawyers understand the array of legislation and know how to aid immigrants in court who face detention, which is one reason the children are separated.
Likewise, our local Champaign County Bailout Coalition aids immigrant adults who also face incarceration, which leads to family disruption.
The pattern of U.S. policies that condone child separation goes back to slavery and the forced child removal of Native Americans and “re-education schools” in force after the Civil War.
During both those eras, Americans acquiesced to the cruelty. Today, we have a similar choice, to be silent or resist Trump’s acts against the most vulnerable of our southern neighbors.
LOIS PALEN
Urbana