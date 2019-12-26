Mark Meyer said in his letter that the state of Illinois, once it legalizes marijuana, will have all kinds of problems.
He is right. But the overall picture of Illinois is due to complacency and corruption in the last 50 to 60 years.
It’s one that began with the borrowing of the money out of the Illinois state retirement system in 1985.
The second one was the prolonged staying in office of all the politicians who have continued to be re-elected over and over.
The third is the heavy burden on the Illinois taxpayer — by this I mean taxes on everything.
I believe that voting for the progressive income tax that the state of Illinois wants to impose on the citizens of Illinois will eventually lead to the final break in the downfall of Illinois.
As President Kennedy once said in the 1962 State of the Union address, the state should be the servant of the people, not the master. And I think this is what has happened to Illinois. The politicians have become the masters of the state, not the servants.
THOMAS SPRINGER
Champaign