Put on your thinking caps — it’s time for another search and seizure brain teaser.
This one concerns the motorist who made sudden and dramatic lane changes, moving first to a far-left lane and then crossing from the far-left into a far-right lane that turned into an entrance ramp to Interstate 55 in Will County.
A Bolingbrook police officer spotted the move and thought it illegal, not to mention suspicious. The officer pulled over the motorist — Michael J. Kaczkowski — and gave him a warning ticket for “improperly signaling a lane change.”
That might have been the end of the story, but Officer Patrick Kinsella “searched (Kaczkowski), finding capsules containing a white powdery substance that later tested positive for heroin.”
When the case went to trial, trial Judge Daniel Kennedy denied a motion to suppress the evidence, and Kaczkowski was convicted of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
As a consequence, Kaczkowski was sentenced to 38 days in jail and ordered to serve 24 months on probation.
On appeal, Kaczkowski reiterated his argument that he had been subjected to an improper search and seizure. This time, he won — a three-judge appeals court, in an opinion written by Justice Mary McDade, unanimously overturned the conviction, threw out the heroin as evidence and sent the case back to the trial court for further review.
Search and seizure law — at least to laymen — is complicated. Retired University of Illinois law Professor Wayne LaFave has devoted much of his professional life to writing on the subject, and he’s constantly updating the subject in the face of court decisions establishing new law.
This case doesn’t involve new law. In fact, it’s pretty basic but is, nonetheless, interesting because it is so basic.
Police have the right to stop an individual — in this case motorist Kaczkowski — if they have “probable cause” — meaning reasonable suspicion — to do so.
Remember that word “reasonable” — it’s the key to resolving this legal dispute.
The Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects citizens from “unreasonable” searches and seizures, a key provision to protecting citizens from abuses by the government.
In the case of a traffic stop, police do not need to meet the “probable cause” threshold.
They can make a stop “if an officer can point to specific and articulable facts, which, taken together with rational inferences from those facts, reasonably warrant a stop.”
There’s a leeway in that standard. But it’s not unlimited.
Courts have ruled the officer’s suspicion “must amount to more than an inarticulate hunch.”
In this case, Officer Kinsella defended his action by citing the traffic violation that led to the search. The trial judge bought it.
But the appellate court, guided by a detail-oriented defense lawyer, was persuaded to take another look at the stop.
Prosecutors argued the stop was appropriate because the state’s vehicle code “required a driver to activate his turn signal at least 100 feet before executing a turn in a business or residential district.”
But what is a turn? More important, is a turn a lane change? And if a turn is not a lane change, does the motorist need to “flash for 100 feet” before making a lane change?
The defense argued Kaczkowski wasn’t making a turn, he was changing lanes. Hence, the 100-feet rule did not apply to his lane change because state law “contains no distancing requirement where a driver simply changes lanes.”
Citing video evidence of the stop, the appeals court concluded that Kaczkowski “did not commit the turn signal violation (Officer) Kinsella cited as the cause for the stop.”
Prosecutors tried to get around that conclusion by arguing Kinsella’s action, while mistaken, was still reasonable. But the appellate court dismissed the good-faith argument because, it said, “an officer commits an unreasonable mistake of law by misinterpreting an unambiguous statute.”
It’s hard to imagine the Illinois Supreme Court will review this decision, although it’s vaguely possible it might.
So the case will go back to the trial court, where prosecutors, now without the heroin needed to prove heroin possession, will almost certainly have to dismiss the case.
People may think Kaczkowski got away with something, and he did.
But is it unreasonable that he persuaded the appeals court to throw out his conviction based on an unlawful stop?
Well, look at it this way. To uphold the conviction, the appellate court would have had to uphold the unlawful stop. How many motorists would be willing to be stopped and searched by police because they changed traffic lanes in a lawful way, as Kaczkowski did?