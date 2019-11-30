I’ve been watching the shifting defenses (excuses) by the GOP of President Trump for some time now. This includes Russia all the way to the Ukraine. As each excuse is debunked, the goalpost shifts.
The various Ukraine excuses are not any exception. However, I think Sen. Lindsey Graham has finally come up with one that may just be true. When being interviewed about the Ukraine and China quid pro quo, Graham stated that reaching out to China for a quid pro quo was “stupid.”
I think we all can get behind the “stupid” excuse. Stupid is the best-case excuse for what the Trump administration has been doing. Any other excuse would point to utter contempt of the law and the U.S. Constitution.
DENNIS HELD
Champaign