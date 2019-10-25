I get part of it, you dislike, hate or have developed Trump Derangement Syndrome. What I do not understand in the shadow of such great research institutions, is why so little real research is done to substantially verify your expressed contempt for President Donald Trump or anyone who does not agree with your thoughts, with actual facts.
Weeks ago, I made a comment swiftly met with derision, that 90 percent of teacher union political contributions go to one party. I was wrong. Simple research found six reports of data through 2016 verifying the actual number closer to 94 percent. Sorry.
Every day since December 2016, Democrats, RINOs and mainstream media have been saying “Impeach 45” over anything really. He is not to any substantial degree any of the things he has been accused of.
But as Mao, Goebbels, and Stalin knew, repeated name calling 24/7 can get some people to believe. Ever wonder how so many people use the same words, intonation and phraseology when they read their “newscasts”? George Soros spearheads the daily information dissemination service they rely on.
I just DVR an event, yet hear it reported with a selective word or three changed to give an entirely, often false, meaning to what has just happened. It takes virtually no real research to discover what actually transpired from the parroted sound bites being broadcast or typed. Which leads back to what I do not understand. Short of Trump Derangement Syndrome, what are the actual supporting facts for your disdain?
DAVID MARRONE
Urbana