It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week.
HeadscratcherIt’s never a surprise when an Illinois politician is implicated in allegations of corruption.
But Chicago state Sen. Emil Jones III fooled everyone recently when he appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to corruption charges.
What’s the surprise?
It’s standard practice for federal prosecutors not to seek a criminal indictment against prosecution targets when they have already negotiated a plea bargaining agreement. Instead, they file a criminal information against the defendant, who then enters a guilty plea.
The feds filed a criminal information against Jones in connection with a $5,000 bribe he allegedly took to facilitate the spread of red-light cameras in Illinois.
But after waiving his right to be charged in an indictment, Jones entered a not guilty plea.
What’s the deal? Neither the feds nor Jones have yet shed any light on the situation, and Chicago news outlets have not yet ferreted out the backstory.
Maybe Jones III got cold feet on a plea deal. After all, after charges were filed against him, Jones’ father — former Senate President Emil Jones II — publicly declared his son’s innocence.
The public will eventually find out because this case will move forward.
Jones faces three felony charges, which also include lying to federal investigators.
Meanwhile, he’s running for reelection unopposed. He faces a Nov. 4 court hearing and is free on a $10,000 bond.
Jones is just the latest in a string of Illinois legislators who have been charged and/or convicted in various corruption investigations. Most prominent among them is former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Spreading it aroundWhen you’re as rich as Illinois’ multi-billionaire governor, there are no limits on spending.
So it should be no surprise that Pritzker not only is spending money this election year to help Democrats in Illinois win in November but on Democrats elsewhere.
The governor recently donated $11 million to Democrats running from the top to the bottom of the Illinois ballot.
But Politico recently reported that Pritzker also gave $350,000 to the Democrat, Josh Shapiro, who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. In addition he donated $100,000 each to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Politico said “the Midwestern governors had previously received $250,000 from Pritzker this election cycle.”
Other Democratic candidates receiving $100,000 each are Maine Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic governor candidates Charlie Crist in Florida and Beto O’Rourke in Texas.
There she is, Miss AmericaChampaign-Urbana’s Erika Harold was back in the news this week, not as a candidate for public office but as an observer of the drawbacks of running for public office.
Harold recently moved from Champaign-based law firm to Chicago, where she is the executive director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism. The organization is aimed at promoting “integrity, professionalism and civility” among lawyers and judges in Illinois.
Speaking at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Harold said a lack of civility “discourages people from running” for office or working in the legal field.
A former Miss America and University of Illinois graduate used her prize money to pay her way through Harvard Law School. She unsuccessfully sought the Republican Party’s nomination to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014. Harold was defeated in the GOP primary by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
She ran for attorney general in 2018, losing the general election to Democrat Kwame Raoul.
Harold indicated she might run for office again but “not anytime soon.”
”Right now, I very much love what I’m doing and am making the kind of impact that I want,” she said.
An oldie, but a goodieA couple weeks ago Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul participated in oral arguments aimed a persuading the courts to recognize the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Why?
Time for the ERA to be approved by three-fourths of the state legislature and become part of the U.S. Constitution expired four decades ago.
Cynics got their answer this week when Raoul ran campaign re-election advertisements touting, among other things, his support for the Equal Rights Amendment.
The ERA was proposed for passage by Congress in 1972, requiring approval by three-fourths of the states in seven years. It failed to pass by the 1979 deadline so Congress granted a three-year extension — to 1982. It again failed to pass and, like previous proposed-but-not-adopted amendments, died.
Raoul’s effort to resuscitate the amendment may be a dead legal letter. But many voters don’t pay much attention to the issues, so he could make some political hay out of it.
If proponents wish to pass the ERA, they’ll have to start from scratch. But no less a legal scholar than the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said the need for the ERA has disappeared thanks to the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause and new federal and state laws.
Flash shows state still flush?That may be a bit of an overstatement. But University of Illinois economist Fred Giertz said his latest examination of the Illinois economy shows it continues to grow but at a slower pace.
Giertz’ “Flash Index” fell to 104.1 from 104.5 in August.
Any reading above 100 indicates growth.
“The uncertainty that has characterized the U.S. and Illinois economies the last six months shows no signs of resolving although the scales are gradually tipping to the side of a pronounced slowdown, if not a recession. Unemployment remains low with jobs appearing to be plentiful. Consumer sentiment is relatively strong after recent fuel price increases have moderated,” he said.
Giertz predicted that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates in an effort to bring inflation to heel. He said higher interest rates and the prospect of a recession are causing turbulence in the equity markets.
Illinois’ revenues (the basis of the Flash Index) remain strong with large year-to-year increases as does the national and state employment picture.
“The Illinois and U. S. unemployment rate ticked up slightly, to 3.7 and 4.5 percent respectively, but the readings represent anything but recessionary levels,” Giertz said.
The Flash Index is a weighted average of Illinois growth rates in corporate earnings, consumer spending, and personal income as estimated from receipts for corporate income, individual income, and retail sales taxes. These revenues are adjusted for inflation before growth rates are calculated. The growth rate for each component is then calculated for the 12-month period using data through Sept. 30, 2022.