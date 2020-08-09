The Law Q&A | President swings ... and misses
While attention has been focused on the coronavirus that continues to sweep humanity, a seminal legal decision was issued this spring by a federal appellate court out of Chicago reaffirming the limitation of the power of the U.S. presidency. Pay attention to this, class.
In the late 1980s and mid-90s, Congress created a grant to state and local law enforcement agencies. Named after New York police officer Edward Byrne, who was killed in the line of duty while protecting an immigrant who was to testify against drug dealers, the Byrne grant was aimed at helping local governments fight domestic crime.
The 45th president of the United States, unwavering in his quest to wage war on aliens, had conditioned dispersal of the Byrne grants upon cooperation by local authorities with federal immigration agents. The condition was for local law enforcement to disclose to the Feds any aliens (documented or otherwise) that were in local custody and to turn over said persons to federal agents. If a local government in question refused, the funds would not be given.
This was precisely the threat issued to the City of Chicago in its annual application for the grant. The city then sued the U.S. attorney general in federal court asserting such condition was not lawful.
It won.
Keeping things separate
The attorney general appealed, and in a consolidation of several cases, the federal appellate court under whose federal jurisdiction is Chicago, upheld the rulings of the trial court. The grant money issued by Congress had no conditions regarding immigration. Not having such conditions, and giving no authority to the president to create such conditions, the president had no authority to withhold the grants.
Class, this is an example of the appellate court discussing what is called under American law the “separation of powers.” Each of the three branches of the federal government is clothed with certain powers delegated to them under the Constitution — the highest article of law in the land. Congress legislates. Congress funds. The POTUS does not.
Furthermore, as the federal court of appeals noted in its ruling, the 10th amendment restricts the federal government from interfering with powers reserved to the states. Among these are local law enforcement.
Indeed, argument was made by the city that effective law enforcement requires the cooperation of its undocumented residents. Cooperation is stifled if those snitches fear immigration consequences when spilling the beans to local police. The court noted that local law enforcement must remain independent of federal immigration enforcement. That is a hallmark example of the 10th amendment separating state government from federal.
Get it?
Nothing left to prove
Yes, modern American presidents have been seemingly legislating on their own with “executive orders.” But those orders are generally derived only from the authority given by Congress to the president to administer the laws Congress passes.
Here the federal court found a clear legal line had been crossed. No condition was in the Byrne grants about immigration; no authorization was given by Congress to the president to put such condition on those grants. None would be allowable under the constitution.
No blackmail allowed.
A bitter pill to be sure for a chief executive accustomed to swinging the executive order ball bat like a baseball player taking batting practice.
Strike three, you’re out!
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.