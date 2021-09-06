Urbana wasn’t the only college town in downstate Illinois to suffer an unexpected drop in population following the release of the results of the 2020 Census.
Virtually every town that hosts a public state university — except Normal — lost between 3,500 and 4,550 residents during the period 2010 to 2020, according to the Census Bureau. Urbana’s loss of 2,914 is modest by comparison. But it’s painful to the city’s financial outlook for the next 10 years.
“So much of the revenue we get is figured on a per-capita basis,” said Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin. “Our share from a state income tax is a big deal to us. Also, motor fuel tax, sales tax and federal community development funds. Our finance director put the preliminary loss at $470,000 a year.”
Each person counted in the census, Marlin figures, is worth about $140 per year in revenue benefit.
In Macomb, said Mayor Michael Inman, a drop in population of more than 4,000 residents since 2010 means the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“It’s a significant loss of revenue for us,” Inman said. “In this day and age, when everyone is struggling to find dollars to keep taxes low, we just feel compelled to get this process going as soon as we can.”
“This process” means a special census — an updated count — that by Census Bureau rules can’t be conducted before 2023. Each of the public university towns is expected to look into doing one; some like Macomb already have taken preliminary steps.
“We’ve already done some initial analysis,” said Inman. “We want to have our ducks in a row so that while we may not be the first in line to get a special census, we’re not the 700th either.”
Officials with some of the college towns admit that declining enrollments at many Illinois public universities translate to lower populations — but not at the level detected by the Census.
“We’re all unhappy with the outcome/results,” wrote Charleston City Manager R. Scott Smith. “I’m still having internal discussions with the mayor, my planning staff and a few others around the state with next steps regarding contesting or conducting a special census.”
Smith said Charleston’s census committee had hoped for a count close to 20,000. The city’s 2010 population was 21,838. But the 2020 Census count was 17,286.
“We can acknowledge that enrollment declines across the state have been par for the last 10 years,” Inman said. “We get that. We understand that. We acknowledge that and say, yes, we would have expected to see a decline in our population based on the overall decline in enrollment.
“But the bottom line I’m seeing is that the pandemic played havoc with our population because some students weren’t actually here when they should have been counted.”
Macomb had a special census taken after the 2010 Census and netted a population increase of 2,700 that more than made up for the $95,000 cost of the count.
The mayors and city managers contend that the Census Bureau did its job but that the coronavirus pandemic affected the count.
“I don’t know that there’s a finger to point in any direction other to say the pandemic itself,” said Inman. “I’m not suggesting that the Census Bureau dropped the ball in any way, shape or form. It was just the timing of the pandemic.”
Marlin, the mayor of Urbana, agrees.
“If all these students went home, chances are very good that when their parents filled out their census form, they counted the kids at home,” she said. “So our students were counted in Naperville and Schaumburg and all that.”
Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said he doubts his city lost 4,000 people between 2010 and 2020.
“I think all communities that lost population would agree that completing the Census during a global pandemic poses challenges that are impossible to mitigate,” Williams said.
Urbana officials already are armed with spreadsheets and maps created by former city council member Bill Brown that identify square blocks and neighborhoods in the city where population declines were reported by the Census Bureau. Many of them are suspiciously in areas close to the University of Illinois campus.
That’s where a special census likely would be conducted, not throughout the entire city, said Marlin.
“It costs money. It’s not cheap to do a special census,” she said. “You have to be very strategic about it. It’s not something that you undertake lightly. You have to be sure that you’re going to capture enough to make it worthwhile.”
Brown said that between new construction in Urbana and people who went uncounted on April 1, 2020, he thinks Urbana would be able to prove a population gain, just like Champaign.
“I think if we did a recount with all the students here, we’d probably be up a little bit, maybe a thousand,” said Brown. “So the overall difference (between the Census’ reported loss of 2,914 and a gain of 1,000) is about 4,000.”
Marlin said she’s hopeful, although she cautioned that the city council hasn’t discussed undertaking a special census.
“I just want to recapture a couple thousand more,” she said. “If we can recapture a thousand or 1,500 people, we’re looking at $2 or $3 million over a 10-year period. That’s not nothing.”