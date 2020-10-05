A couple decades ago, the line about Illinois was that we were “the Saudi Arabia of coal,” with about 15 percent of the nation’s economically recoverable reserves of the fossil fuel.
But the demand for coal, from Illinois or anywhere else in the United States, is shrinking. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that coal production in Illinois during the first half of 2020 amounted to 16 million tons,
a drop of 31.5 percent. In 2019, the state produced about 45 million tons of coal.
And virtually every month brings an announcement about the proposed closure of another coal-burning power plant. Last week, Vistra Energy announced that it intends to close four more coal-fired power plants in Illinois by 2027, most of them legacy plants that had been built and operated by utility companies, like Illinois Power, that are no longer in business.
Vistra is set to close its Newton, Baldwin, Kincaid and Joppa plants. It had already announced that it would shut down its Edwards plant near Peoria by 2022.
About two dozen coal plants in Illinois have been retired in the last 15 years, including the Vermilion station near Danville and the Hutsonville plant about 100 miles southeast of Champaign in Crawford County.
Once the Vistra plants are retired, only four large-scale coal-fired power plants will remain in Illinois.
The promise of a resurgence of coal — remember the FutureGen project in Tuscola that would have burned Illinois coal but stored the captured emissions underground, or President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to save the coal industry? — has run into unforgiving economics.
“The decline of the American coal industry more generally is gaining momentum, pushed out by cheap gas from fracking and rapidly falling costs for wind, solar and storage,” said a 2019 report from the nonprofit Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. It predicted that most of the once-mighty Illinois Basin coal industry would be gone within 20 years.
It’s had a long run.
The Illinois State Geological Survey reported last year that more than 7,400 coal mines have operated in 76 Illinois counties since before it became a state. Vermilion County had more than 600 operating coal mines between 1863 and 2006, although there are none today. (Sunrise Coal of Terre Haute, Ind., has plans to build a mine near Sidell).
Douglas County had two mines that operated near Newman between 1946 and 1991. Ironically, the 48-turbine Harvest Ridge Wind Farm is located on virtually the same land.
Even Champaign County had a mine near Sidney in the mid-1880s.
But the future is near dim for Illinois Basin Coal, the institute says.
“From the beginning of 2019 through 2024,” it wrote last year, “at least 15 U.S. plants that buy Illinois Basin coal — in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and Tennessee — will be fully or partially retired.”
And plants that remain in service will use less coal “as competitive electric markets compel a shift to newer, less expensive and cleaner wind, solar and gas generation, increasingly supported with energy storage.”
In fact, more than 30 wind farms are in operation in Illinois, producing about 10 percent of the state’s net generation. And as Vistra Energy retreats from coal-fired power plants, it is investing in solar farms in Texas and an energy-storage system in California.
The slow death of coal is not without its positives. Shutting down the four Vistra plants in Illinois and two in Ohio will eliminate the equivalent of a year’s worth of carbon emissions from more than 10 million passenger vehicles, according to the Sierra Club.
And the energy-economics institute says that mine closures and job losses can be offset by cleaner air, non-agricultural income for farmers and local governments from renewable-power projects, and lower electricity costs and economic activity from the build-out of new projects.
