Tom Kacich | Prison reform: a cause near, dear to ex-Illinois govs
Almost as predictable as the inmate who finds Jesus is the former incarcerated governor from Illinois who discovers the need for prison reform.
Sad to say, the need remains even though it’s been around longer than there have been jailbird ex-governors.
Otto Kerner, who was governor in the 1960s and later a federal judge, served seven months in prison on a conviction related to discounted race track stock he got in exchange for providing favorable racing dates.
Prison was “dehumanizing,” Kerner said, with too many heartless administrators and jailers.
“Too many correctional officers are psychotic, sadistic persons who enjoy stepping on others,” he said shortly after his release from prison, when he began counseling inmates. He soon died of lung cancer.
The late Dan Walker, who served a single term as governor in the 1970s, talked of the depression he experienced as an inmate and how he considered suicide.
After his release, Walker moved to San Diego and worked at St. Vincent de Paul Village, providing housing, meals and job training for the homeless. He said he found job prospects for a felon and helped raise funds for the village.
George Ryan, who was governor from 1999 to 2003, had some credentials in the criminal justice area before he went to prison, having pushed to end the death penalty in Illinois.
After serving more than five years in prison, he spoke about the despair and stigma attached to former inmates.
“Justice is supposed to be blind but the fact is most people are blind about the justice system,” Ryan said. “Those of us who have been there and are coming out of prison wondering what is going on, there are people concerned about what is going to happen to us but I am not sure they care that much.”
Ryan said he wanted ex-prisoners to be able to remove “that tag” — felon — for the rest of their lives.
Now, newly released Rod Blagojevich, who not only was convicted by a federal jury but also was impeached by the Legislature, is reiterating that he thinks the criminal justice system needs attention.
Predictably, he said the government’s case against him was “persecution masquerading as prosecution,” even though there is an impressive accumulation of recordings of him and allies scheming to cash in on his position as governor.
“You can’t always rely on the courts,” Blago told a TV interviewer, then referenced the notorious Dred Scott case of 1857 in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that blacks whose ancestors were brought to the U.S. and sold as slaves could not be citizens.
“So they don’t always get it right,” he said.
To be clear, Blagojevich has been talking about prison reform for, well, as long as he was in prison.
“Instead of creating a system that punishes and dehumanizes inmates, let’s create a system that rehabilitates prisoners and prepares them for life outside of prison,” he wrote in a 2018 op-ed piece. “So here is my message: We can never reach our potential until we as a people rise up and demand that our elected representatives bring about reform; until freedom is safeguarded by a renewed and unwavering commitment to the rule of law; until mercy seasons justice, and fair play governs those who govern us.”
I’ll be happy to be proven wrong but I doubt his commitment to helping anyone but Rod Blagojevich. As governor, he did nothing to improve prison conditions or reform the criminal justice system.
Instead, everything he did as governor — whether it was boosting state spending instead of meeting pension obligations, moving the state budget into the red to pay for his KidCare program or giving free mass transit rides to seniors — was designed to burnish the image of Rod Blagojevich.
“I f— busted my ass and pissed people off and gave your grandmother a free f— ride on a bus. OK? I gave your f— baby a chance to have health care,” Blagojevich said on a secretly recorded tape played at his trial. “Only 13 percent of you think I’m doing a good job, so f— you all.”
That was the real Rod Blagojevich.
Maybe almost eight years in prison has changed him, but I doubt it.
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.
