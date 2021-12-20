Tom Kacich | Santa’s no stranger to C-U
Santa Claus has quite a history in the Champaign-Urbana area, some good and some not so good.
Here’s a quiz on Santa’s time around here.
1. In what year did Santa Claus appear in Urbana after Christmas to attend a showing of the Shirley Temple movie “Little Miss Marker” at the Princess Theater?
a. 2020
b. 1940
c. 1935
d. 1930
2. In what year did Santa Claus arrive in Champaign by airplane?
a. 1995
b. 1999
c. 1919
d. 1931
3. What group improbably sponsored Christmas parties for children in Champaign County in 1924 and 1926?
a. the Ku Klux Klan
b. Communist Party USA
c. Socialist Party of America
d. John Birch Society
4. What did Santa hope to see during his visit to Champaign in 1969?
a. the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts
b. the Assembly Hall
c. Lincoln Square
d. Chanute Air Force Base
5. How did Santa get to Champaign in 1915?
a. aeroplane
b. Model T
c. interurban
d. Interstate 74
6. Robeson’s Department Store debuted a Christmas feature in 1898. What was it?
a. “letters to Santa Claus”
b. a Christmas parade
c. electric lights on a tree
d. the Nintendo 1
7. During the depths of the Great Depression, what did the Unemployed Association of Champaign do?
a. delivered coal to needy families
b. shoveled snow for pennies
c. rebuilt used toys
d. baked cookies for the homeless
8. Santa somehow appeared in four different local shopping areas on Nov. 25, 1976. What were they?
a. Kmart, Robeson’s, Carson’s and Goldblatt’s
b. Zayre, Ayr-Way, Venture and Welles
c. Market Place, Lincoln Square, downtown Champaign and Country Fair
d. Willis Department Store, Sears, W. Lewis and Robeson’s
9. In 1928 Santa fell asleep where?
a. on the interurban
b. at a school pageant
c. in a parade
d. in church
10. In 1910 African-American children in Champaign had what?
a. a Christmas party at their churches
b. a Christmas party at their schools
c. a separate but equal party
d. nothing
Answers:
1. C, 1935. More than 600 children attended a Dec. 27, 1935 party sponsored by the Urbana Association of Commerce. “Santa Claus made his last appearance of the season to present each youngster with candy,” reported the Evening Courier.
2, D, Santa supposedly flew from Chanute Field in Rantoul to Champaign’s airport (near what is now Mattis Avenue and Interstate 74) on Nov. 27, 1931. After that, according to a story in The News-Gazette, “Santa and his monoplane will be loaded on a large truck ... and taken to North Neil Street and the city limits where (a) parade will start. Santa and his plane will move south on Neil Street to the City Building where Mayor Charles Mullikin will climb up to the cockpit and extend official greetings to the city.”
3, A, the Knights and Women of the Ku Klux Klan held parties for children at the Illinois Theatre, which the Klan owned, in Urbana. “The Klan is planning a big Christmas entertainment for the children on Sunday afternoon and has made arrangements for accommodating 1,000,” the Urbana Daily Courier reported Dec. 17, 1924. “All the presents have been purchased and Santa Claus has been notified to be there without fail.”
4. B, Claus told a reporter for the Courier that he was a basketball fan and hoped to see the Dec. 2 season-opening game between Illinois and Butler game at the Assembly Hall. He wouldn’t say which team he favored but Illinois won, 83-67.
5. C, The Champaign Daily Gazette said that he took the Illinois Traction System train from Springfield. “He was met at the interurban by Company M of the Illinois National Guard and escorted through the streets, followed by hundreds of youngsters to the Christmas tree (at Gazette Square).”
6. A, Robeson’s ran ads in the Champaign Daily News that included some despairing missives. “Please send me a jacket for I have none to wear,” wrote a 20-year-old girl. “I would like to have a wagon to haul coal and wood for my mama,” wrote George P. Craven of Champaign.
7. C, the Champaign and Urbana Citizen, a weekly newspaper, said that in 1933 the Unemployed Association of Champaign refashioned broken and discarded toys to be given out by Santa Claus.
8. C, he arrived at Lincoln Square at 9:30 a.m., Market Place at 10 a.m., downtown Champaign at 10:30 a.m. and Country Fair at 1 p.m.
9. C, The News-Gazette reported that the person playing Santa Claus in the Garlow School play near Allerton fell asleep near an improvised fireplace.
10. C, the Champaign Daily Gazette reported that 40 African American youth had a party at the Neighborhood House. “The affair was the more appreciated by the colored children because it had been entirely unexpected,” the Gazette said. “Wednesday night the white children of the story hour class had a Christmas tree and received gifts. A suggestion was made that the colored children be remembered. In an instant a movement was started.”
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.