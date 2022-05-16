Tom Kacich | Tim Johnson's life-saving call
As a kid, said Ryan Louis, it was great fun to be the next-door neighbor of then-state Rep. Tim Johnson.
“I think back in the day, we even took our fence down so that we would have one big backyard between the Johnsons and the Louises so we could have huge baseball and football games,” said Louis, who grew up in the Yankee Ridge subdivision south of Urbana. There were four children in the Louis home and as many as 10 in the Johnson home.
“Tim would have us walking door to door with him,” Louis remembered about the longtime Republican state representative and later congressman who died last week at the age of 75. “It was always fun for me and Buzz (Johnson’s son, Robert Johnson) to walk neighborhoods with him, because we could be together, and we’d hand out pamphlets. Then we’d go out to eat with him, and we’d hand out more pamphlets and maps of Illinois or whatever. Just thinking back on it, Tim’s trunk was always filled with maps and other stuff that we’d pass out.”
Ryan and Buzz and the other kids lived an idyllic childhood until 1985, when Ryan, just 7 years old, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a degenerative disease of the heart muscle.
He needed a heart transplant.
“I definitely wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Tim,” said Louis, now 43, a father of four and a small businessman in Sherman, just north of Springfield.
“We kept getting sent home from hospitals,” said Louis. “Nobody wanted to do a transplant on a kid. For one thing, they weren’t doing many heart transplants anyway. At Loyola (University Medical Center in Maywood), I think I was like the 34th or 35th transplant they’d ever done.
“I had been to all the hospitals around here. I was at the children’s hospital in Indianapolis, I had been everywhere, and I’d stay in the hospital a week, and they’d do whatever they could, and then they would send me home. They’d say we could set up a hospice for you, whatever they could at the home.
“We had no hospitals to go to. But Tim told my parents, ‘No, no. we’ll at least get somebody to at least try something.’ The next thing I knew, I was headed up to Loyola. Tim knew somebody who did something, and we talked to a doctor up there, and they said, ‘Yes, bring him up.’”
Louis said he spent “a couple months” at Loyola before a donor heart became available. On Oct. 5, 1985, he received the heart of an 8-year-old boy who had died in a traffic accident in Quincy. At the time, he was the fifth-youngest heart recipient in the world.
Eighteen days later, he was discharged from the hospital with his magnificent new heart.
A front-page photo in the Oct. 24, 1985, Chicago Tribune showed Judy Louis arm-and-arm with her son, Ryan — identified as “the youngest Illinoisan to have a heart transplant” — leaving Loyola.
That heart lasted for 36 years. It wasn’t expected to.
“I was only supposed to live a year or two.” Louis said. “That’s why my dad was like, ‘Yeah, go ahead and play sports, and do whatever you’re going to do.’ I think he was basically telling my mom not to interfere.”
(A personal aside: I coached Ryan Louis in Farm League baseball in Urbana the year after his transplant. Ben and Judy wanted no restrictions on his play. He was our team’s catcher, and he did a fine job.)
“All of that ended up being the best thing for me,” Louis said, “because I got in such good shape, and the heart worked really well.”
He played tennis and golf at Urbana High School and later basketball and soccer at Judah Christian.
Louis received a second heart about 31/2 months ago at Northwestern Memorial in Chicago and reports “so far, so good.”
“It’s insane how much easier it all is now. Well, the surgery was pretty brutal. I’ve got to be honest there. They say the second one is always worse then the first,” said Louis. “It is what it is. But in terms of medicines, they were telling me that, at least at Northwestern, rejection is only an issue with 20 or 25 percent of the people because of how good the medicines are now.”
Tim Johnson didn’t just work to help him get that life-saving transplant, said Louis, but began feverishly pushing Illinois to modernize laws dealing with organ donation. He worked with Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie, D-Chicago, on a package of 13 transplant-related bills, including one that would require the Illinois secretary of state to ask Illinois residents if they want to be potential organ donors when they apply for their driver’s license.
“I told the family (of the child whose heart he received) that it wasn’t just the transplant and the heart and kidneys and whatever else was donated, it was that it affected thousands and thousands of people,” Louis said. “That’s when Tim went full steam and got those laws changed so that people who never would have gotten organs got them.”
Buzz Johnson, who still talks to Ryan Louis every day or two, said he’s proud of a lot that his father accomplished in the Legislature and Congress but most gratified about how he helped his friend.
“I hope he passed away feeling most proud of that work,” said the younger Johnson. “My dad told Ben to give him 24 hours to see what he could do for Ryan. He followed that by helping to get Ryan a transplant.
“And it’s something my dad never talked about.”
If you’d like to become an organ or tissue donor in Illinois, you can register at this site: apps.ilsos.gov/organdonorregister.
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.