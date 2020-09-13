For now, it’s a different tale in the two cities as Champaign dives deep into budget cuts while Urbana plans to live off a relatively fat fund balance.
Last week, Champaign City Council members discussed a voluntary separation incentive program — an early retirement plan aimed at eliminating 15 to 25 positions, maybe more, by the end of 2021. The council is expected to approve the program Tuesday.
After that, each city department will be asked to identify 15 percent of its budget as possible savings ideas as the city council looks at lopping off approximately $5 million in spending this year.
That doesn’t mean that all departments will be cut by 15 percent, said City Manager Dorothy David. She noted that the last time the city went through a budget crisis during the 2007-2009 recession, the city administration and the public works department bore the brunt of the cuts.
“It was not an equal across-the-board cut, because that was the decision made at that time,” David said.
Coincidentally, the recession of a dozen years ago was the cause of changes much later in Urbana, changes that have given the city government a financial cushion in this downturn, said Mayor Diane Marlin.