Tom Kacich | Will new approach fix downtown Champaign?
For much of the last two decades, downtown Champaign was considered a vibrant success with a performing arts center, live music, a bounty of bars and restaurants and large, multigenerational crowds that filled the sidewalks and helped generate plenty of tax revenue for the city.
But the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions it brought, a stunning decline in the number of police officers available to patrol downtown and incidents of lawlessness have tarnished downtown Champaign’s luster.
That’s why city council members voted, somewhat reluctantly but unanimously, to spend up to $203,986 on private security officers to patrol the central business district (University Avenue to Washington Street and State Street to First Street) on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from late May through the end of the year.
Businesses and residents last year began expressing concerns about security issues downtown. The problem persists this year, said downtown bar owners.
“We’ve already had a couple warm weekends, and it’s been hard on us,” said Jaclyn Sampson, a part owner of the Esquire Lounge on Walnut Street, which seems to be the new epicenter of the security issues.
Eric Meyer, part owner of Bentley’s Pub on Neil Street, said that “pop-up parties” have moved from remote areas and parking lots to downtown streets.
“We’re dealing with these pop-up parties, vehicles literally stopping in the middle of the street, drinking, people jumping up on top of cars and dancing and literally frightening or getting right in the middle of people who are trying to stop them, and threatening them,” Meyer said after last Tuesday’s city council meeting.
There was widespread recognition by council members that the short-staffed police department needs help. A council memo said that the police department, with an authorized strength of 124 officers, had 19 vacant positions and 27 “unserviceable” positions, including seven on limited duty, seven at the police academy, seven in field training, two on military leave and four injured.
Council member Tom Bruno noted that he attended the Lewis Black show at the Virginia Theatre last Sunday and saw a former Champaign police officer working security.
“If the Virginia Theatre thinks they need security for a bunch of gray-haired people watching a gray-haired comic, maybe we should have some security walking around our downtown,” Bruno said.
That’s true, said Sampson.
“We know that police are understaffed, but we do need help. We’ve been asking for it for a long time,” she said.
The Esquire is closing early (1 a.m.), closing its outdoor patios as early as 9 p.m., locking one of its doors at 10 p.m. and using a doorman for the first time.
“What we’re having a problem with,” she said, “are people drinking open-container alcohol out in the street, minors sitting in their cars drinking behind the wheel, blocking parking, blocking the road. They completely block Walnut Street so you couldn’t drive down it if you wanted to, four cars deep.
“And then those people want to come into the business to get food, to see their friends, to use restrooms. And then when we deny them entry because they’re carrying their own alcohol or they’re under 21, we get threatened.
“They say they’re going to find you after work. There are a lot of bars downtown now where I know that employees have been hit, punched, had cars broken into.”
The problem isn’t the homeless people downtown, the bar owners say. It’s mostly young people.
“It’s not like the good old days where people came in and you carded them at the table and if they were under 21, you kicked them out,” Sampson said. “We can’t control it now.”
“We’re not trying to tell a group of people that they can’t be downtown,” Meyer said. “It’s just that the behavior that’s occurring now has to change. We need to curb that behavior.”
City council members seemed uncertain whether hiring five unarmed security guards from the Black-owned, Chicago-based AGB Investigative Services Inc. would solve the problem.
“I think it’s worth trying,” said council member Daniel Iniguez.
“We need to try it and see if it works, and if it doesn’t, we will adjust,” said Mayor Deb Frank Feinen.
“I just don’t know if anyone is terribly excited about this,” said council member Matt Gladney.
Michael Dade, the business development manager for AGB, tried to assure business owners that the presence of the security guards — who will wear body cameras but not guns, Tasers or pepper spray — would make a difference.
“It will take a few weeks,” he said, “but once the word gets around, you’ll see a difference.”
Dade said Champaign’s problems aren’t unique and that he didn’t think he’d have difficulty finding people to work the job which documents show pays about $48 an hour.
“This is nothing unusual. This is not new to AGB,” said Dade. “We already have a presence in the Champaign schools (where 20 employees work as security guards), and we’re going to reassign those officers when our contract there runs out.”
With the arrival of warmer weather and Champaign’s new Neighborhood Ambassadors, who will start working downtown in late May, Feinen said, “I think we are going to see a resurgence of what it was like pre-pandemic. It’s time to start enjoying again.”
Sampson was more reserved. “I’m excited in theory, but the warmer weather certainly makes the problems worse,” she said. “That’s the way it was last summer.”
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.