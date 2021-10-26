Haiti floats in and out of our consciousness like an odd dream. The news media heat up briefly with accounts of political unrest or natural disasters, and our compassion is stimulated for a moment. Then the news cycle churns on, and Haiti fades out of sight, out of mind. But the circumstances for the Haitian people remain the same.
Last week, I spoke to our friend Stivenson Jean-Baptiste, former Urbana resident and BMOC at Parkland College from 2017-20. He related a story that I feel compelled to share, just so we all understand life in Haiti right now.
Stivenson is back in his hometown of Jacmel, Haiti, working as a Feeding Program Director for a superb nonprofit called Trinity Hope (trinityhope.org). Earlier this week, he traveled to Port Au Prince to renew his passport. Jacmel is about 35 miles from Port Au Prince as the crow flies, but it is an arduous 2.5-hour journey across the mountains by road.
You may have read that the town of Martissant, on the southwest edge of Port Au Prince, is controlled by armed gangs that now control all travel between Port Au Prince and the southern half of the country. The bus that Stivenson and his girlfriend Stephanie were traveling on was stopped by the gangs and told they would not be allowed to pass through.
He observed many young teenage boys armed with automatic weapons and reported that many people on the bus literally wet their pants out of fear for their lives. For reasons that remain unclear, they were allowed to pass after many nervous hours.
Stivenson arrived in Port Au Prince only to find that all immigration offices were closed due to protests over the kidnapping of one of their employees. (It is not unusual in Haiti, in any circumstances, to travel for hours only to find out that the person you need to see is not available or the place you need to go is inaccessible).
The bus was not going to be allowed to pass back through Martissant for the foreseeable future. After many phone calls, Stivenson and Stephanie were able to find overnight lodging with friends.
The following day, with the immigration offices still closed and no prospects for getting home, they went to the airport just because they saw no other options. The one scheduled daily flight to Jacmel was booked full, but they hung around the airport, praying and essentially hoping for a miracle.
Lo and behold, a small plane showed up (the one in the photo). They were able to purchase two seats for $60 U.S. and endured the bumpy but short flight over the mountains to Jacmel.
Thirty-six hours of fear, hopelessness, terror, hope, frustration, persistence and ultimately, relief. But with the purpose of the journey still unaccomplished, he will soon have to go through it all again.
Another day in the life of a promising young man in Haiti.