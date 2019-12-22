Most Americans knew that U.S. House Democrats were going to impeach President Donald Trump — not because he did something illegal, but because he won the election.
Because of his 2016 win, they despise him, especially since he wasn’t an Ivy League politician.
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report didn’t find anything on Trump, as far as him being a crook or a lawbreaker.
The Democrats’ impeachment investigation should’ve ended right there — it didn’t.
But it’s not just Trump’s election that enrages the Democrats. He’s undoing many of the wrongs they’ve committed and is now making those wrongs right.
It’s because of the Democrats’ improper, political motives that I don’t recognize the impeachment of President Trump.
PAUL M HAYES
Urbana