By ordering the assassination of a prominent Iranian leader, President Trump has dramatically increased the chances of the last thing anyone should want: a new U.S. war in the Middle East.
Please contact your congressional representatives (including Rep. Rodney Davis at (217) 403-4690)) to ask them to do what they can to stop this conflict. It will have devastating impacts around the world and across our country, in lives and hopes lost. This week, Congress will be debating this war, and now is the time to make your voice heard, wherever you can.
JOHN RANDOLPH
Champaign