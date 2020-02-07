By impeaching President Donald Trump, we are told that Democrats are trying to overturn the 2016 election. This is wrong; that election was overturned by the electoral college.
This and other undemocratic aspects of the U.S. Constitution must be cured by whomever the progressive majority elects in 2020, because the early warning signs of fascism are here.
These include powerful and continuing nationalism, disdain for human rights, identifying “enemies” as a unifying cause, military supremacy, rampant sexism, controlled mass media, obsession with national security, intermingling religion and government, protected corporate power, rampant cronyism and corruption, labor power suppressed, disdain for intellectuals and the arts, obsession with crime and punishment and fraudulent elections.
I have listened to comments by a subset of the adulate throngs who attend Trump rallies. These people, many knowingly, embrace the early warning signs that Trump peddles as MAGA and other absurdities. What are some solutions?
Corporate power must be corralled by eliminating the Citizen’s United ruling. The Electoral College must be abolished to help ensure fair and representative elections. The corrosive power of the U.S. Senate and its Republican-packed courts must be reduced. These are common-sense starts to truly make America great again.
Short of forcing “red” states to secede, fixing the Senate will be hard. Within two decades, 70 percent of the population will live in 15 states but the 35 least-populated will have 70 senators. Demographic shifts will eventually correct this imbalance, but I fear how far Republicans will push dissolution of the republic to retain power.
ERIC VIMR
Savoy