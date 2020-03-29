University of Illinois Board of Trustee member Dr. Stuart King (letter, 3/25) lauds the response of UI health institutions to the pandemic. Nevertheless, the last four decades have seen higher education conform to the neo-liberal agenda: privatization, marketization, and short-term, profit-driven behavior.
The ethics of UI leaders — including administrators, the BOT, influential donors, and many faculty — reflect not Albert Schweitzer, but Margaret Thatcher’s sociopathic dictum: “There is no such thing as society.”
Economics commentator Doug Henwood states: “For decades, civilian public investment net of depreciation has hovered just above 0, meaning that we’re doing little better than replacing things as they decay. We are plagued by a deep economic polarization complicated by minimal social protections; severely diminished state capacity, with eroded institutional structures and extremely debased quality of personnel at the highest levels; years of under-investment in basic infrastructure, both broadly and in health care particularly.”
British economist and blogger Michael Roberts observes: “According to the American Hospital Association, the number of in-patient hospital beds declined by an extraordinary 39 percent between 1981 and 1999. The purpose was to raise profits by increasing ‘census’ (the number of occupied beds). But management’s goal of 90 percent occupancy meant that hospitals no longer had the capacity to absorb patient influx during epidemics and medical emergencies.”
This neglect extends to health insurance, pharmaceutical and medical device industries, all oblivious to long-term understanding by epidemiologists of the inevitability and ferocity of our current crisis. Thus, the institutional self-adulation of Dr. King is in lieu of desperately-needed self-criticism.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign