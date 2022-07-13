Unique houses a real treat
One of the pleasures of living in Urbana is the city’s housing stock.
Most neighborhoods I’m familiar with have at least one house I like to look at. One of my favorites in my own part of town is a neat, smallish one-story home — wood with rust-red brick accents, a bay window, and a roof that slopes over a carport and an enclosed utility space.
I’ve admired its simplicity and attractiveness since moving here eleven years ago. Mustard yellow then, it’s been repainted dark gray. Whoever chose the colors knew what they were doing.
Urbana is appropriately rich in prairie-style architecture — homes with horizontal lines, flat roofs, and attention to craft. One favorite makes a strong, inviting statement with a glassed entry that discloses a wall chock full of books. Makes me want to stop and chat.
The tree-lined States neighborhood north of Florida is packed with interest. I’m not a fan of stone houses, but there’s one built with tan limestone slabs that catches my eye whenever I drive by.
I like the rational, less-is-more look of the several Bauhaus-style homes southeast of the States.
And I always put aside whatever I’m reading when the No. 2 bus reaches historic old Urbana.
So many comfortable-looking, well kept bungalows and cottages there. My favorite is just off a busy thoroughfare, but presents itself as an island of tranquility.
Lots to see when out and about in Urbana. Just remember to drive safely.
JOHN PALEN
Urbana