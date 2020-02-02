A recent column dealt with the subject of jury selection. People who have been notified to report for jury service typically fill out a questionnaire that is sent in before they come to the courthouse. On the day a trial commences, some of those who have been called in are seated in the jury box and asked more questions.
As mentioned in the prior column, ferreting out bias is one of the important goals of this phase of the trial. In my experience, If a person was asked whether he or she was biased or prejudiced, the answer was generally “no.”
Since most folks wants to be seen as socially correct, exposing feelings or attitudes that may rise to the level of bias requires careful questioning. Things get really dicey when we get into the area of today’s column, implicit bias.
Late in my career with the United States Courts, the Federal Judicial Center began to include this topic in its educational presentations. I still have much to learn about the subject. I want to know more, because this is something that impacts far more than finding impartial jurors.
When reading some material prepared by the Kirwan Institute at Ohio State University, I came upon the following proposition that really impacted me: “Implicit biases are pervasive. Everyone possesses them, even people with avowed commitments to impartiality such as judges.” Perhaps this explains why the subject started to appear in the judicial training programs.
Scholar and author Trina Smith describes implicit bias as “Stereotypes and attitudes that affect our actions, our behavior, perception, our understanding and decision making in the subconscious manner.” She further points out that the implicit bias can be contrary to our conscious beliefs and morals. The feelings that lurk in the subconscious result in reactions to other people based on characteristics including appearance, age, race, gender and ethnicity, to name a few. Other researchers have observed that such biases come into play involuntarily, with the person having no awareness or personal control.
Any form of bias can be positive or negative. That is to say that we might have favorable feelings about a certain subset of society, but we might also have an unfavorable attitude toward certain groups. Identifying known bias is tough enough. Recognizing a bias of which a person is not consciously aware is a huge challenge.
According to some of the material I read, a number of factors can contribute to the development of implicit bias. Family upbringing, including childhood socialization, is commonly included among these factors. I firmly believe that we are not born with bias or prejudice. However, stereotypes and even outright hostility can be acquired over time if such is part of our upbringing.
Media in many forms can also play a role. What we see on television and at the movies can influence us. Viewing James Bond movies during formative years could certainly lead to the formation of opinions regarding gender roles. Reading books and reading or listening to the news also serve as contributing factors. In contemporary society, social media could be the most significant factor for some.
The community in which we grew up can play a role. I think I could detect different attitudes displayed by those who grew up in Chicago as opposed to Catlin. Perhaps in making that observation, I am discovering my own implicit bias.
Experts also identify our cultural environment and personal background as a contributors to our subconscious attitudes. Our personal as well as social experiences also influence the development of implicit bias. They may be an independent source but can also serve to solidify or confirm something that originated in our family upbringing.
All of those origins make sense. In fact, they seem simple. The difficult task for judges is identifying the implicit biases they may carry and doing their best to identify those of prospective jurors. There is nothing easy about either.
I have discussed the issue in the context of courts. However, if implicit bias is as pervasive as some experts believe, it is a problem that can impact teachers, health care providers, employers and law-enforcement agents as well. We need to examine ourselves thoroughly in an effort to identify any such biases that may lurk within us.
The researchers express confidence in us. One paper I read included the following observation: “Our brains are incredibly complex, and the implicit associations that we have formed can be gradually unlearned through a variety of debiasing techniques.”
If you want to look for implicit biases you may have, tests are available at implicit.harvard.edu.