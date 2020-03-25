“The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.” — Franklin Delano Roosevelt
What I miss most in these difficult times is some moral leadership at a state and national level. Where is Abe Lincoln, FDR, JFK or Ronald Reagan? I know we will endure, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. After all, we are the United States of America.
George Washington with a ragtag army of volunteers defeated the mighty British Empire, we fought a bloody Civil War, but healed ourselves and stayed together, our American economic force and military might were mainly responsible for winning Word War II.
We looked to the stars and landed on the moon. We Americans are at our best in the worst of times.
But now there seems to be a moral vacuum at the top level. I want our leaders to inspire, encourage and tell me everything will be right again. So instead, I look to my “family” here in Champaign-Urbana. The two volunteer gigs that weren’t cancelled for me were Meals on Wheels and St. Pat’s Food Pantry. People still have to eat.
So I soldier on and am cheered by JFK’s words, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”
So is anyone at the top listening?
DELORES COLE
Urbana