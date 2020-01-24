If people want transparency in government, here’s an idea.
Some members of the Illinois General Assembly introduce legislation because they want to pass it into law. Others introduce bills to make a point.
State Rep. John Cabello, a Republican from the Rockford area, is taking the latter approach — at least he is with legislation that would require elected officials in Illinois to wear a body camera when conducting official business.
Cabello, a detective with the Rockford Police Department, figures the body cameras would serve a dual purpose — either as a deterrent to misconduct or as evidence of misconduct if some of our elected officials were unable to resist their natural instincts.
“Let’s look at some of the headlines throughout the last few months. All we hear about is corruption on the part of certain lawmakers. And tell me, if they had a body camera on, do you think this would have happened? There are folks that want law enforcement to wear a body camera from the time they start work until the time they end work. You know what, if it’s good enough for law enforcement, then it’s good enough for elected officials as well,” he said.
It doesn’t take much imagination to conclude that Cabello made that comment with his tongue planted firmly in his cheek. In fact, he acknowledged that his colleagues in the House and Senate aren’t going to line up in favor of the bill.
Cabello said he’d “be more likely to win the lottery” than see the body camera bill pass.
He’s being way too optimistic. The odds against passage are far greater than the odds of winning the lottery.
Nonetheless, Cabello’s point is well taken.
Illinois is up to its neck in corruption probes involving state legislators as well as politicians in Cook County and Chicago. Some political high-fliers already have been charged and more will be implicated as these investigations proceed.
His bill is just another way of reminding the public of what’s going on in state government and what they’re enabling with their votes.