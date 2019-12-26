Will Illinois encounter the same sales problems as other states that have legalized marijuana?
With roughly two weeks to go before the purchase of marijuana for recreational use is legal in Illinois, there are serious concerns about the product launch.
“Medical-cannabis patients and caregivers have increasingly raised concerns to us and to the media about product shortages, and alleged product and price manipulations,” states a letter signed by seven Illinois legislators.
Leapin’ lizards, does that mean there won’t be enough to go around for all those folks excited about the prospects of getting high? Sure sounds like it.
But don’t worry about it. No matter what the initial problems, the market will respond quickly to demand issues.
Not only that, but our legislators are keeping a close eye on what’s happening and are determined to see legalization gets off to a good start.
“We will continue to closely monitor this situation, and urge all of our constituents to stay in touch with us regarding their experiences and challenges as Illinois embarks on cannabis legalization,” promises the Gang of Seven, most of whom are from the Chicago area.
Well, no one promised marijuana fans a rose garden when Illinois voted earlier this year to legalize it. But they did promise that there would be plenty of legal dope when the new year rolls around.
And there will be, just so everyone doesn’t rush out on the first day to buy a supply of legal product.
One concern is that the recreational users will buy up the supply needed by those with medical-marijuana cards.
News reports indicate that nearly 100,000 Illinois residents have those cards, as of the first week of December. The number doubled earlier this year after legislators added “chronic pain” as a condition deserving of card status.
But many more people than that in this state of 12.5 million can be expected to be interested in making legal purchases.
How many? Who can say?
All the hoopla should make a big splash in the media once the lines start to form and potential complaints about shortages bubble to the surface.
The good news is that whatever issues crop up won’t amount to a real problem. It will be, at most, a faux problem easily addressed by the friendly neighborhood dope dealer.